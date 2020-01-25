One of the best single malts to toast the Scottish bard in Rabbie Burns Night’s 30-year Ian Hunter edition, Laphroaig. Credit: Laphroaig.

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Robbie or Rabbie Burns Night is the celebration of Robert Burns’ life and poetry and takes place every year on January 25th.

The tradition began shortly after the death of Burns, who died at the age of 37 when his friends vowed to celebrate his life each year on July 21, the date of his death. But over the years, it has become a tradition to celebrate Burns Night on his birthday.

From Edinburgh to Boise, Idaho, Burns Night (or known as Burns Supper) is now an annual celebration of the poet and writer Robert Burns and the mother of Scotland.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Scotland’s romantic 18th century poet was a gifted man who was far ahead of his time in his egalitarian views of humanity. To honor him, we celebrate in his name. Today, January 25th, the Scottish bard’s birthday is celebrated all over the world where Scottish blood lives.

What is Rabbie Burns or Robert Burns Night?

A feast and a toast to the man who co-wrote Auld Lang Syne and many poems. A typical Burns Night festival consists of food, fine single malt and recitations from Burns’ clever verse.

With Rabbie Burns quotations and excerpts from poems at Burns Night celebrations, the organizer often recites Burns’ Selkirk Grace. Like most of his verses, these are written and recited in the Scottish dialect:

Have some meat and canna

And some wanted to eat it

But we have meat and we can eat

And thank the Lord.

Some of the traditional Scottish dishes like haggis are served on the menu, and the finest single malts are wiped and drunk to serve.

Traditional music is also part of Burns’ birthday party as Scottish culture is celebrated from Scotland to all the spots where the blood has sailed when the Scottish band The Proclaimers wrote the lyrics to their song Letter From America.

Burns Night is rounded off in the evening with a proper Burns Supper. Every dinner, whether casual or fancy, varies a little on the menu, but certain specials are to be expected: Scottish delicacies like the famous haggis, neeps (beets) and tatties (potatoes) accompanied by the readings from Burns’ verse and one night of Scottish music and Scottish songs.

The large toast is traditionally made with a very fine single malt whiskey as we remember how much burns means to the people of Scotland. Burns’ genius has shaped the Scottish dialect and influenced people around the world, from William Wordsworth, JD Salinger, Percy Shelley and John Steinbeck to singer / songwriters like Bob Dylan.

What is Haggis?

This mysterious meat from Scotland is often the sticking point of jokes, but to be honest it is very nice. We have eaten it more than once and it tasted like a hearty, dense oatmeal with lots of flavors.

This national dish is officially known as a pudding made from the liver, heart and lungs of a sheep or other animal, chopped and mixed with beef or lamb fat and oatmeal and seasoned with onions and spices. Stay with me, it’s better than it sounds in the official ingredient list.

The mixture is then traditionally packed into a sheep’s stomach and cooked, but many cooks do without this step these days. It’s important to know that imported Scottish haggis is banned because of the lungs, but there are chefs all over America who make it from scratch.

Which single malt scotch is worth a toast?

We recommend the relatively new Laphroaig Single Malt Whiskey, the Ian Hunter Story Edition.

This is an awesome cast and brings the perfect notes of a well aged scotch to a burnished gold presentation.

Monsters & Critics visit several distilleries in Scotland each year to find out how the magical elixir is made, and we were in Scotland last November when we went on a Scotch-Tasting tour with Ronnie Berri, Keeper of the Quaich. In a sample of over 50 individual malts, this head and shoulders stuck out.

This single malt is a 30 year old American oak beauty, inherited from Ian Hunter at the Laphroaig distillery, hence the name.

This single malt is matured exclusively in ex-bourbon barrels and has the roundness, smoke and peat balance in a way that no other Laphroaig we have had.

It’s honey-rich and floral, peaty and peppery, all in all a phenomenal scotch experience. The cost is quite high, but a worthwhile investment for die-hard Scotch lovers.

Where can we celebrate Robbie Burns Night in the US?

From San Francisco to Boise to New York City, the Americans meet tonight to celebrate “Rabbie” Robbie Burns Night.

There are several restaurants in San Francisco that offer special menus and Scotch toasts.

The nonprofit New York Caledonian Club has listed where you can officially enjoy Burns’ Night in the Big Apple.

Over in Milford, West Orange and Kearny, New Jersey, The Scots American Club and other restaurants in the area have planned fun dinners.

And Boise, Idaho, has a large Scottish American population that overlaps the largest Basque population in the country. Who would have thought that?

The 117th Robert Burns Night is a must at The Riverside Hotel in Boise.