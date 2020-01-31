Photo: Shutterstock

In 2018, the house approved a bill prohibiting most passengers who were not registered with TSA Precheck from entering accelerated security lines at airports – to the collective collective moaning of passengers with Precheck traveling with those who are not.

And although the bill has not yet become a law, you may wonder: if you are traveling with someone who does not have a TSA Pre-Check, can you still win something? Well, Your Kilometer travel site May Vary asked this question recently – and the short answer is, probably not.

For safety and security reasons, an airline cannot allow other passengers TSA Pre-check access just because you are traveling together. The only exception is for children under 12 years of age – they are allowed via Precheck lines if they travel with a registered parent or guardian. (Travelers aged 75 or over may also receive accelerated security privileges, although this is not a “Pre-check.”) A traveler can also receive TSA Pre-check access by random selection, although that is not necessarily under your control.

In other words, you are left to decide whether you want to leave your loved one at the security – or bite the bullet and join them in the ‘regular’ security line. However, there is one thing you can do when planning a trip together. If both you and the unregistered passenger are on the the same reservation and you have added your known traveler number, the other passenger can be lucky and still receive Precheck.

Try to convince them otherwise to register now. Here is our guide about all things Precheck, Global Entry and Clear and why you prefer to register above each other.

. (TagsToTranslate) flights