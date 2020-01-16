What to do if your MacBook charger does not work

We like to consider our chargers as simple, reliable devices – that’s why it’s so annoying if they don’t charge our devices properly, even when they’re connected and connected. When confronted with the deep disappointment of a MacBook that refuses to charge, it is time to find out what is wrong and find a suitable solution. That is where we can help you. The steps below should help you identify what’s going on and what you need to do to get your Apple laptop back on track.

Check if the charger is defective

When you first encounter problems with the charger, make sure that it is the charger that is causing the problem. Switch to a different outlet that you know works and check the LED indicators on your charger – many Mac chargers have a shape – to see if there is a response. You don’t want to worry about a bad outlet.

If you do not receive an answer, consider borrowing the same type of charger from a friend (if possible) or go to an Apple Store or an Apple-authorized service provider and ask if you can test your unit. If your MacBook turns on and starts charging with a different cable, your charger is probably the culprit. If your MacBook is still not responding, you probably have a problem with the battery or other hardware and it’s time to take a different approach.

This is also the perfect time to check compatibility. Apple’s MacBook line-up has evolved over the years, as have the chargers that accompany every generation. Each iteration of the power adapter uses a different wattage, and although you can use an adapter with a higher wattage than specified for your MacBook, using an adapter with less wattage may cause operating problems because they do not provide enough power to your device. If you purchased a charger or a used / refurbished Mac online and your charger does not seem to work when you first connect it to your machine, it is a good idea to ensure that you are using a compatible charger type.

Apple has more information about which chargers work with which MacBooks and how you can get an extra adapter if necessary. We have also included the five most important connection types below.

clean it

Okay, you limited the problem to the charger, which should work but that doesn’t work. View all ports and connectors and check for dirt. A layer of dust or dirt may have accumulated, preventing the charger from making a good electrical connection. Take a cloth or cotton swab and remove all the dirt that you see. Also watch out for invisible, sticky layers that can be the real problem. You can also use a fast dose of isopropyl alcohol, but make sure you dry the charger well before trying to use it again.

Check for physical damage

Of course, physical damage is a common cause of the charger’s failure. There are two types of damage that you have to look for if you are concerned that your charger might have been beaten up a bit.

Tooth and knife damage: Examine all teeth, blades and other types of metal tips that your charger can use. If a tooth or knife is loose or missing, this may be the problem. It also makes electrical fires more likely, so stop using your charger and receive a replacement ASAP.

Strain relief: Strain relief refers to the charger’s head – which connects to the MacBook – that slowly loosens due to wear. This is less of a problem with chargers that have the aforementioned “L” style or other MagSafe connectors, but it does happen with older connectors. If the LED indicator lights seem to turn on and off based on the angle of the charger, there may be a problem. Check the end of the connector for any signs of damage to the cable, exposed wires or wear on the insulating cover. If you see clear signs of damage, it is time to replace your charger because it can be dangerous.

Make sure your charger does not overheat

If your adapter (the large, thick part of your charger) is buried under blankets, has been exposed to the hot sun or has been left in some other way in an area with high temperatures, it may overheat. Adapters are very sensitive to heat and Apple built them with automatic shutdown functions if they get too hot – which of course means that your MacBook will never be charged if you keep charging in a warm place. Make sure your adapter is always in the shade and well ventilated.

Check for line noise

Alternating currents move in cycles, but between the distance that electricity must travel and the electromagnetic interference of nearby devices, these cycles can be exposed to some serious distortion – that is, until the electricity essentially falls apart in a format that your laptop battery simply cannot use. Check if you have a line noise problem by disconnecting your charger and allowing it to rest for approximately 60 seconds. Then reconnect it and see if it works.

If the charger seems to be OK again, you probably had a problem with building ground noise until your adapter automatically turns itself off, allowing it to protect itself. Try using your computer away from other devices, especially refrigerators and fluorescent lamps, which are notorious for causing line noise problems. The “surge protection” function of your adapter is only a safety measure, but is intended to extend the life of your device.

Reset your battery and settings

Riley Young / Digital Trends

Can you still not find out what is wrong? There is one last thing you should try before taking your computer to an authorized professional, but it is actually related to the settings of your computer instead of the adapter. Even if it looks like your charger is the problem, we recommend that you try the following two steps before continuing, as they can solve many hidden problems in your MacBook:

Reset your battery. This is easy on older MacBooks. Take the battery out, let it rest for a minute and put it back in again. Unfortunately, you cannot remove the battery in the same way on newer MacBooks, so you must continue to the next step. Reset the PRAM and SMC of your computer. These are internal settings that determine how your MacBook manages energy, volume, and other basic settings. If these settings do not work properly, this can cause serious problems. See our guide on how to quickly reset PRAM and SMC on your Mac for more information.

Recommendations from the editors