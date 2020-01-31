What to do if you want to apply for an internal position in your company?

Some organizations require that you get your manager’s approval before applying for an internal role.

The next step is to schedule a conversation with the hiring manager before submitting your resume. That can be seen

Respect and at the same time the opportunity to network. It can also be beneficial

chat easily with the team you’d be working with to get a better understanding of it

Role and help other candidates prepare for the application and interview ahead.

Once you’ve got some internal insight into the role, take some time to understand the role

Market for comparable opportunities before you decide to proceed with your application. To avoid

If you regret it in the future, you should be sure that you are making a balanced decision that takes into account

Consideration of role expectations, development potential, employability and cultural fit.

Jay Munro is at Indeed Head of Career Insights.

Once you have decided to apply, you need to focus on how you do it

You can stand out from other internal candidates who might have similar experiences. One of the biggest mistakes in applying for internal positions is the expectation that everyone already knows what they have achieved in the hiring process. So, look at the unique things you have done for your company and build clear examples of them.

From the first application to the interview, you should try to resist the temptation to treat the process more informally than you might think it was an external role. You may feel comfortable in an environment that you know well, but signs of informality can be perceived as unprofessional or even disrespectful.

Even if there are reasons to evaluate your chances positively, it is important to remember that you are not guaranteed the role just because you already work in the company.

If you are unsuccessful, you can increase your chances next time by starting a conversation with the human resources manager about how you can better assert yourself in your existing role. Giving feedback on your application and interview can also help you improve and ensure that you are ready the next time you find a role that interests you – internally or externally.

Applying for an internal position could be a great opportunity for your career, but it shouldn’t be seen as your easy option. Regardless of whether you are applying for an internal position or a position in another company, it is important to be prepared, act professionally and see the result openly.

This content was created in a commercial partnership with Indeed.