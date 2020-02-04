What to do after your phone falls into the water

Common advice is that if you have dropped your phone into the toilet – or some other amount of water – you just have to throw your affected phone into a bowl of rice and everything will be fine tomorrow morning. Unfortunately, this is more a myth than useful advice. But that does not mean that you have to give it up on your smartphone. Before you go to a repair shop and possibly spend hundreds of dollars, there are many do-it-yourself hacks that you can try. Waterproof versus water resistant First of all, it is worth knowing if your phone is really in danger. In recent years, many telephone manufacturers have made their devices water-resistant. But water resistant is not the same as waterproof. Water-resistant means that a device is impervious to water for some time, while water-resistant means that a certain device is assessed for water exposure for a certain time and to a certain depth. When we talk about watches, smartphones and tablets, we usually mean water resistant. To find out how strong your phone is against water, you need to familiarize yourself with the IP standard set by the International Electrotechnical Commission in Geneva, Switzerland to indicate how resistant an electronic device is to fresh water and other many common materials such as dirt, dust or sand. The next digit after “IP” is the assessment for the resistance of a device to solids. All water-resistant telephones therefore start with ‘IP6’ in the code name, indicating that no harmful dirt or dust can get into the device, even after direct contact for eight hours. The fourth digit is a 7 or an 8, which means that your device has the rating IP67 or IP68. The previous standard means that your phone can be immersed in up to one meter of fresh water for approximately 30 minutes without the device seeping into the device, while IP68 means that the device can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes Modern telephones that meet the IP67 standard are the iPhone X and iPhone 8, while newer phones such as the iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 4 meet the IP68 standard. But if your device does not meet either of these standards, such as cheaper phones such as the Pixel 3a, you need to take action. Turn off your phone first After you have caught your phone, turn off the device immediately to reduce the risk of electronic components shorting you. Then use a pin or a SIM card removal tool to open the SIM tray and remove the SIM card. Water may have entered this small opening and you do not want to run the risk of replacing your SIM card. It is not a huge release, but it can be tricky. TakeRemove your battery if possible, but more likely than not, your phone does not have a removable battery. Dry your telephone. Next: dry your phone. This sounds like the simplest step, but this is actually where things get tricky. Although rice that is always popular city legend, but it may not be the best material to absorb excess H2O. Don’t even think about taking a hair dryer to your handset. Added heat can cause corrosion if there is water on your phone’s hardware. Instead, start with a soft, micro-fiber cloth, the type you use to wipe stains off your glasses. If you can remove the back panel of your phone, use a cloth to wipe the interior parts. Consider putting your phone on a windowsill in some sunlight or use air-in-a-can to blow out the water. So with regard to that rice … You can currently try to switch on your phone to assess the damage, but it is advisable to take the next step before you risk turning the phone on. Immerse your phone in a desiccant – a substance that causes dryness by absorbing water. That’s just a nice way to say, grab the rice, but rice is not as absorbent as you may think. Gazelle, a company known for buying and then reselling used and broken appliances, conducted a series of experiments to see which desiccants worked best with which phones. In the tests, Gazelle immersed nine different smartphones each for nine seconds before the phones were placed in a bowl of absorbent household material such as rice. Six out of nine devices were turned on again after using the rice method and another two were recovered sufficiently to at least get the most data from the phone. Samsung devices did better with rice than with iPhones, but it turned out that rice was still an “inferior” desiccant, which not only left silica gel behind – the packs that come with most electronics to keep moisture away during shipment and during the shelf life of a device – but also other materials such as oats and couscous. “If a desiccant is used, silica gel is the best of the options tested, followed by couscous and instant rice. Conventional cat litter, oats and chia seeds are not recommended due to the dust and debris they deposit in the phone,” the company wrote in its findings . “Water damage recovery kits containing small amounts of silica gel are not recommended because they are unlikely to perform as well as open air. Uncooked white rice is not recommended due to poor drying performance.” So use silicon dioxide instead of rice. . If you don’t have that, try some oats. Never close the container you use; you want the water to evaporate. If all else fails … If your phone has been submerged for a long time or your phone has been shorted, you still have options. Apple accepts water damaged phones as part of the trade-in program, although in return you must have high expectations of how much money you get on a gift voucher. If you are not a Team iPhone, you can resell your phone on a site such as Gazelle, which also accepts devices with water damage. If those methods don’t provide enough money to buy a new phone, you might at least be able to buy a waterproof cover in preparation for your next one. What about tablets and laptops? With tablets you want to follow the same general rules as above, although you may not have to remove a SIM card. With laptops, however, your approach will vary a bit – good luck fitting your laptop into a silica gel bowl. The same rules apply to laptops as above, but with a few additions. For example, when you switch off a laptop to prevent a short circuit, do not attempt to pull chargers out of the wall with your bare hands – it is a serious shock threat. Instead, turn off the power by switching the corresponding switches in your circuit breaker before disconnecting the charger. Remove the back plate and wipe the components with a microfiber cloth. Turn the computer upside down and air dry. If you switch on again, you must be good to go. If this is not the case, try replacing the battery. If you are still stuck, simply visit a repair shop.

