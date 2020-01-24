Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Photo credit: Diyah Pera / Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 with brand new episodes on Netflix in 2020. Since Part 2 was on the streaming service in April 2019, fans have been looking for details on the release date and time for the new season.

If you’ve been looking forward to another season of the show on Netflix, you’ll find everything you need to know here, including the release date, time, cast, trailer, and storyline.

When will the new season premiere on Netflix?

The second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (part 3) will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 24th.

Netflix has released a video announcing the release date for Part 3 on December 7th:

The show can be streamed from Friday at the following address:

Pacific Standard Time: 00:00 a.m.

Central standard time: 2:00 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 3:00 a.m.

How many episodes will part 3 have?

Season 2 (part 3) will contain eight episodes. All eight episodes will be released on January 24 at once.

Chilling Adventures by Sabrina Trailer

Netflix posted the official Part 3 trailer on January 16.

A three-minute music video for the upcoming season was released on January 9. The video showed Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman, sings straight to hell and dances against a hellish backdrop of fire and satanic images.

She sings:

“I’m not afraid to take that risk. Let me tell you. When it comes to love. I’m going straight to hell.”

Creepy adventures occupied by Sabrina part 3

The main cast returns for Part 3: Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Gavin Leatherwood as Nick Scratch and Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle.

Other actors are: Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell / Madam Satan, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Lachlan Watson as Susie Putnam, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha, Abigail Cowen as Dorcas and Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood.

According to the deadline, the new season will feature three new actors in recurring roles: Sam Corlett as Caliban, Skye P. Marshall as Mambo Marie and Jonathan Whitesell as Robin.

New seasonal property: what to expect

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 begins where the last season ended after Sabrina defeated her father Lucifer. However, Lucifer remains trapped in Nick.

Sabrina is tormented to know that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and that he suffers from hell in the care of Mrs. Satan. She recruits her friends from the Fright Club (Harvey, Rosalind and Theo) for a mission to free Nicholas from hell.

Sabrina also claims the throne of hell and fights a challenger, Caliban, the handsome prince of hell.

Part of the Netflix Season 2 (Part 3) summary is:

“Although she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped in her beloved friend Nicholas Scratch’s human prison. Sabrina cannot live with herself because she knows that Nick has made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering and is burning in hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eyes. With the support of her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), Sabrina is committed to freeing him from eternal damnation and bringing him back into her arms. “

Sabrina’s Chilling Adventures will be available on Netflix on Friday, January 24th.