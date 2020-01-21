Victoria Paul is a bachelor. Credit: ABC

Victoria Paul decided to tell Peter Weber that in today’s episode of The Bachelor about Alayah Benavidez and her motives, she wasn’t entirely sure.

She told Peter that Alayah reportedly told the producers that they didn’t know each other before going on the show.

When Peter found out, he questioned Alayah’s motives to be on the show, but Victoria P defended her actions and said she was there to look for Peter – a man she fell in love with.

But who is Victoria? Her Instagram is verified, possibly due to her work in the festival world. Here’s what we learned from searching your account: You can find it by the handle @victorianpaul.

Victoria is very proud of her festival history, including the fact that she competed for Miss USA. She sporadically documents her victories and memories, including sharing upcoming events.

She is also a great person. Your friends play an important role in their Instagram account. When she promoted her role on the show, she shared a photo of her friends holding her up and made an aviation reference.

This also shows that she has a sense of humor, which she has not shown in the Bachelor.

It also seems that Victoria has done some modeling work in the past. It is not known whether it is a pageant or whether she has a model contract.

There is someone who is repeatedly shared on Victoria’s Instagram – her puppy! She calls her dog Doodle Bug and reveals that she adopted the dog. Victoria calls it one of the best decisions she has ever made.

Victoria also likes to share inspirational quotes. While most of them are just text on a colored background, there is an adorable niece who has a quote that reads “Beautiful girl, you can do amazing things.”

Victoria got a rose in episode 3 and is back at The Bachelor next week.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.