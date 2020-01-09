What the Wet’suwet case says about how Canadian courts deal with indigenous legislation paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The thin analogy was envisaged for legal expert Doug White when he read a decision made last week by the B.C. Supreme Court grants Coastal GasLink an order against pipeline opponents on the territory.

The company plans to build a 670-kilometer pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to the $ 40 billion export terminal for LNG Canada on the Kitimat coast.

It issued an order on Tuesday to give opponents 72 hours to clear the path to their work location, although the company said the focus remains on achieving a peaceful solution. The notification comes one year after the RCMP has executed a similar order and has arrested 14 people on the site.

The core of the dispute is the fact that although the company has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nations along the pipeline, the hereditary clanchefs of the Law say the project has no authority without their consent.

“We must be able to begin to struggle with the reality of the indigenous legal tradition in this country,” said White, who is the director of the Center for Pre-Confederation Treaties and Reconciliation at Vancouver Island University.

It has long been a challenge for the Canadian legal system to hear and incorporate indigenous legislation and legal traditions into its decisions, and the final decision reflects the status quo, he said.

But recent developments, such as the government’s approval of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, suggest that the time is right to sort it out.

“We urgently need to find solutions that work, because the longer we delay finding those solutions or building those solutions together, creating common understanding and paths, the more we will end up in this type of conflict,” White said.

The decision of 31 December says that the courts must be flexible in how they approach the evidence of indigenous legislation, while suggesting the questions raised during the oral procedure could be better addressed through a constitutional challenge.

“The reconciliation of common law with indigenous legal perspectives is still in its infancy,” wrote Justice Marguerite Church.

At the same time, she says that while the usual laws of Wet’suwet exist “clearly” on their own independent basis, they are not recognized as an effective part of Canadian law because the claims of the Wet’suwet and Aboriginal title have not been resolved by through a lawsuit or negotiation.

“The defendants are trying to exclude the application of British Columbia legislation within the Wet’s Wetet area, something that Canadian law will not have,” Church writes.

From White’s perspective, Canada’s entire legal model is based on a combination of legal traditions, so it shouldn’t be a long way to integrate other models.

In the area of ​​family law, the Canadian legal system has taken into account native customary law. As early as 1889, Canada recognized native marriage models, and there were several adoption cases in the 1940s in which native family models were recognized, White said.

There is also a comprehensive collection of laws that deal with indigenous issues outside of families, especially since the 1960s, but the courts have been struggling to address a particular area, he said.

“There is a big omission, there is a huge huge smoke hole in the middle of it all. And that is the issue of Aboriginal self-government or self-determination,” White said.

The Tsilhqot’s decision in the Supreme Court of Canada, recognizing the Tsilhqot’s claim to the Aboriginal title of their country, was an important step in that direction.

But even at that point, White points out that a previous judge suggested that the court is not the best place to pursue reconciliation.

In recent years, important steps have been taken towards the recognition of indigenous legislation in Canadian legal culture.

Indigenous legal classes and programs are increasingly occurring at universities throughout the country.

The University of Victoria announced a new program in 2018 that declared it the first of its kind to combine the “intensive study of both indigenous and non-indigenous law,” and promised to enable students to fluently to work in the two realms. Canada’s largest legal school, the Osgoode Hall of York University, also added a native and Aboriginal right to its case law program that year.

But until the courts learn to listen better to what indigenous people say, or what their legal traditions and authorities are, many like those who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline will not feel heard, white side.

“For whatever reason, the Canadian imagination has not had room to deal with that reality, it is not part of the official story.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press