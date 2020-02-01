What the underlying figures say about NHL’s biggest surprises this season

Every NHL season there are a few surprises.

Whether it is breakout players or players who suddenly fall into disrepair, often by the time surface-level statistics such as point production or target differential go north or south, there is a hint of what comes in the underlying numbers.

But it’s not like the underlying numbers never change, and changes there may be harder to predict. With that in mind, which players are the biggest surprises – positive or negative – by the underlying figures this season?

The surprise: Bobrovsky has been terrible in Florida

How it happened: The situation with Sergei Bobrovsky is twofold. There seems to be a natural decline in his game – he has gone from one of the most dominant goalkeepers in the NHL in the high slot to just above average – and his decline in effectiveness in the inner slot has now been two seasons the average of the competition, while the saving percentage in that area increases competition-wide.

He is still an above average keeper from the high slot machine, so the overall figures could look better if he didn’t have any harder shots this year than one of the previous three.

In addition, he has also had bad luck with perimeter shots – where he was remarkably consistent in previous years and placed figures just above her average.

Now he gives up weaker targets more often and at the same time he is littered with dangerous shots.

What it means: That gigantic contract that the Florida Panthers signed with Bobrovsky last summer – paying him an average of $ 10 million a season until 2026 – doesn’t look so good.

At the age of 31, Bobrovsky is not nearly finished yet – goalkeepers can of course be erratic in the best of times, and that will only get worse in their 30s – but the decline is worrying.

A bounceback season is also not excluded. And it would not surprise me if Bob has a few good seasons to give, but he will probably not be a top man in that structure with that decline.

The surprise: Strome’s production has taken a hit, and it’s actually worse than it looks on the surface

How it happened: The Chicago Blackhawks have been a defensive mess for a few years now, so you probably shouldn’t hold it against Dylan Strome to have the dubious honor of having the only worst ice differential in inner final shots of all NHL from 30.4 percent.

But the bigger problem is – despite proper production – the Blackhawks do not generate much offense with him on the ice.

In fact, the 1.09 chance of danger that the Blackhawks get every 20 minutes with Strome on the ice at 5-vs-5 is the lowest score of all Blackhawks ahead.

As much as Strome’s 30 points in 40 games can give some comfort to the offensive struggles that the Blackhawks experience when standing on the ice, comparing it to the player he was last season makes clear where things have fallen apart.

The shots of Strome from the inner slot have been halved, and although he is still an above-average playmaker, he has become one of the best players in the league last year to complete slot passes to just decent.

What it means: Strome was also one of the worst players in the league in the inner slot differential on ice with 38.9 percent last year, so a game controller is about the last thing I’d call him.

Yet he is young enough and talented enough that I would not worry too much about the lack of quality games he makes this year. He may not be able to reach the point-per-game heights in his first season with the Blackhawks, but he is still a very good offensive player, he just needs to be isolated.

The surprise: Teddy Blueger is actually great?

How it happened: The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to find rough diamonds to complement their depth around their superstar players, and Theodor Blueger has taken a serious step forward this season, almost exclusively in the defensive end.

Together with another talented defensive player in Zach Aston-Reese, Blueger has seen improvement across the board after being quite solidly defensive last season, and the two of them have combined to be the most reliable line of defense for the Penguins.

Blueger is not the usual Mark Donk or Buzz Flibbet that penguins magically pull out of a hat to produce points at a crazy pace, he is not a big NHL-level scorer, but he defends exceptionally well.

What it means: Aston-Reese and Blueger combine to frustrate opponents and hold the bottom of the Penguins line-up in good position while driving, freeing their stars to run rough on weaker competition.

Winning the matchup game is something the penguins can do most nights thanks to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in the same team, but thanks to their depth they could sustain injuries to both players this season.

Now that both superstar centers are back in line-up, the penguins look incredibly scary as the playoffs get closer.