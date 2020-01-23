What the Raptors will and will not do if the NBA trade deadline is approaching

Within the always amazing narrative context of the NBA, things are rarely certain.

Who could have predicted that the current great man from Toronto Raptors, Marc Gasol, would be traded to Memphis in 2008 for his own brother, or the blockbuster that Carmelo Anthony sent to New York in 2011, or Wilt Chamberlain shipped to Philadelphia for Connie Dierking , Paul Neumann, Lee Shaffer and cash in 1965?

And yet, despite or perhaps because of this inescapable uncertainty, we are moving forward with relentless curiosity, desperate for clues as to how the future can unfold. With the NBA trading deadline that will take place on February 6, there is therefore no better time to try to anticipate what might happen and why.

Here are five things about the Raptors entering the deadline that are as close as possible to each other in a constantly changing world.

Deadline decisions reveal Ujiri’s views on the team’s ceiling

The Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri receives his NBA championship ring 2019 from Larry Tanenbaum, president of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, before playing the New Orleans Pelicans. (Frank Gunn / CP)

There is perhaps no better word to describe this season’s Raptors team than liquid (other than perhaps injured and all associated synonyms), where the team was forced to play a mishmash of line-ups that resulted in different degree of success against a variety of opponents. As such, it is hard to know what this club is about when all the pieces are finally in place and, perhaps more importantly, what the ceiling is.

The most used starting position of the Raptors this season has played a total of 226 minutes. The two teams in front of them in the Eastern Conference, on the other hand, had their starters log, respectively, 268 (Milwaukee Bucks) and 464 (Miami Heat). Of the 30 most played starting groups of the teams, the Toronto ranking is in 21st place within minutes.

That’s just not a lot of time together.

And yet that same unit achieved a net rating of 9.4, a score that is in ninth place of all line-ups (including another proprietary series, which contains the usual starters except Norman Powell instead of Fred VanVleet and a has a net rating of 16.1) and is in third place) who have played at least 150 minutes.

It is therefore understandable that, with that example in mind, the front office of Raptors may find it difficult to find a buyer or seller or neither.

Maybe Masai Ujiri and Co. agree with the idea that the Raptors are ready to make a deep run after the season if they can swing a deadline move and assume the identity of a buyer.

At the same time, considering how small the sample size is for a healthy Raptors team, it is useful to be skeptical about their ability (even at peak strength) to linger with the Bucks in a series of seven games.

And if there is no reasonable path to go back-to-back, it makes sense to manage win-now promotions in favor of the opposite – sell a piece or two to facilitate their future plans.

There is, of course, virtue in vigilance. Permanent pat (with room for small, harmless transactions) often proves the most likely attitude for a good team that at the same time radiates potential and is ambivalent. So it should not come as a shock if the franchise chooses to leave the current club and make peace with a potential play-off flame, again with a view to the future.

Nobody knows what the ceiling of this team is. Not the fans, not the media, not the Raptors. But that won’t stop the deadline, so expect a certain degree of clarity about how the organization sees the schedule quickly, despite the dark fog that covers the entire situation.

Trading in Kyle Lowry is very unlikely

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry reacts in the second half of the NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets. (Mary Altaffer / AP)

Yes, Lowry could be traded. It is in no way out of reach of possibilities. We have seen Ujiri make seismic deals that have shaken the franchise to the core. But the return in any form of trade structured around Lowry should be huge to be worth the Raptors.

From a sentimental perspective, this remains the championship-hangover season. Kawhi Leonard has disappeared, and Lowry remains as the playful, ubiquitous soul of the golden age of Raptors basketball. Toronto could barely make a deal this season in the midst of a title change that would not be a big blow to the fans. And with the DeMar DeRozan debacle that happened so recently, the idea of ​​doing well through the face of the franchise (even if it is generally not brilliant for business) may have a higher priority than in the past.

Looking at things due to a cold, calculating the lens does little to change the chance of a transaction. The contract of Lowry ($ 33 ​​million) is difficult to relocate due to the fact that it is just a large number and makes salary adjustment difficult, and the teams that are most likely to desire it are contenders who have to give up one or many of them own core pieces to get Lowry, because it would be impossible to add it differently, something that both the Raptors and every other team would probably be surprised about.

Of course it also has value to keep Lowry. The original plan for the immediate season was to spend it on internal growth and development for, among others, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, while remaining competitive and keeping an eye on the books for a hopeful free agency on the road. By removing Lowry from that comparison, the team is immediately less competitive (especially for a team that already has no makers and surveillance depth) and removes the leading voice from a moral point of view.

This is no or no time for the Raptors’ relationship with Lowry, who is experiencing a great season at the age of 33. There is value in known quantities. Teams understand what they would get in Lowry and, if they chose to do so, Toronto could entertain him in the summer or even in the following season (the last year of his current deal) rather than a deal by the deadline to complete.

The Raptors that endanger 2021 capspace are unlikely

Toronto Raptors guard Powell (24) drives to the net with Washington Wizards guarding Gary Payton II (20) who is behind during the first half of their NBA basketball game. (Cole Burston / CP)

For the Raptors, whose long-term plan seems to be on the hunt for franchise-changing free agents in the summer of 2021, it seems unlikely that any movement that endangers their flexibility will be endangered at that time.

The result of not wanting to violate this plan (a plan that is used by many teams), a plan that had its origins before Leonard and that was transferred to life after Leonard, is clear: No swinging in front of the fences. That does not mean acting for the big names that are currently in the trading bloc, such as Kevin Love, D’Angelo Russell who have multi-year contracts that take up a huge amount of cap space.

It probably also doesn’t mean medium-long-term deals, depending on the range. Toronto has made it clear that it will do everything possible to keep its tarpaulins clean for that summer and make sacrifices along the way if necessary (to a reasonable extent).

As a franchise that has completely changed its culture through Ujiri, DeRozan, Lowry and former head coach Dwane Casey, and then benefited from that success by eventually winning a title, the Raptors apparently feel comfortable as a team that is just as good a shot works like any other when landing a free agent superstar, something that seemed unfathomable only ten years ago.

And so every move they make, every deal they snoop around, every hesitant or self-assured moment, will certainly focus on betting on themselves, and the flexibility they need to make that happen.

The free agent payments are fast approaching

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) celebrates his three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during NBA overtime. (Frank Gunn / CP)

In the NBA, life flows steadily towards the painstaking ticking of a money-colored metronome, a small reminder that there is always something, something difficult, something inevitable.

That ticking has become louder for the Raptors as they march to this low season, with only nine players locked up in deals for the 2020–21 season and guys like VanVleet, Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are coming out of the books , whether it’s the regular free agent way or limited.

It is partly because of all these soon-to-be-free agents that the Raptors are likely to remain cautious around the deadline. Re-signing one of them for a multi-year deal will take into account the Toronto caproom for the summer of 2021. That makes things difficult for guys like Gasol and Ibaka, whose markets are debatable and the Raptors might ask for a years of deals if they return for next season, something they might not be interested in.

Of course, the main priority here is VanVleet, which is not eligible for renewal this season and whatever will hit the free agency. The Raptors know that they not only have to pay VanVleet more to bring him back (whatever his market is, he is certainly quite high), but also that his deal with Siakam will extend beyond the 2021 season.

This is an argument for the Raptors as sellers – move away from potentially dangerous or useless deals, collect cheap assets for the future and prepare to roll the dice when the time comes.

And so we arrive at Powell. Toronto has made peace with Siakam, completely satisfied with his piece of the cap sheet pie, but that may not be true for Powell. The latter can opt for a player option of around $ 11 million for 2021–22, which would take up quite a bit of space that could influence the Raptors’ plans, depending on VanVleet’s final deal and an abundance of other things. Toronto may therefore be interested in moving him early to avoid having to pay that money, and may also feel that this is the best time to do this with the great Powell performance on the floor this season .

That said, the same great game apparently makes him useful for a competitive team looking for a run, and Powell doesn’t have to be traded on the deadline. Like Lowry, he could instead be treated in the off season or in 2020–21.

Whatever the Raptors do, there will be a free agency and this will certainly prove to be an important factor in all decisions regarding the deadline.

The deadline market is limited for the Raptors

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson during the second half of an NBA basketball game. (Sue Ogrocki / AP)

If the Raptors strive to maintain flexibility in the long term and at the same time take into account their pending free agents, what goals do they leave on the deadline?

Pragmatic options would be largely limited to players with expiring deals (such as Danilo Gallinari) that the team would have confidence in their ability to return to a reasonable number in the summer, or players who already have a contract for the following season (such as JJ Redick).

None of these players will be the type that raises a team’s ceiling so high that it has a serious single impact on title conflicts. Therefore, the Raptors may not feel the need at all to look for one of them, given the cost, and instead choose to roll the dice with their own expired deals.

However, this does not mean that the Raptors will not be active in trade negotiations, and Ujiri, although a smart investigator of every situation he might want to jump into, has never been afraid to make a deal.

But unless something radical happened, it seems certain that the Raptors will spend this deadline under the radar.