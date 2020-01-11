What the Queen's Megxit meeting has to offer

The Royal Megxit meeting on Monday will cover everything from Harry and Meghan’s royal titles, security, and any money they may have on the table.

The “Sandringham Summit”, as it is called, is the first personal meeting of Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, in which Meghan Markle from Canada will also take part.

Government officials and members of the royal court set up a number of Monday meeting opportunities that were revealed by the Sunday Times of London. The newspaper also received Prince William’s first comments on the controversy.

The amount of official royal work that the Duke and Duchess are doing on behalf of the family and government both overseas and in the United Kingdom, as well as the way their titles are and how they are referred to.

The talks will also determine how much money the Sussexes receive from the Queen and Prince Charles if they lose their tax money. In their family breakdown statement, Markle and Harry said they “want to be financially independent”.

The agenda includes how the couple want to earn their dough, especially in commercial deals that the couple is allowed to do.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Charles AFP via Getty Images

After the summit, the plan will be published according to the report, which stipulates that all parties understand that the changes “will only take some time to be implemented”.

Other logistics for the royal rulers seem to be in the works.

Harry and Meghan’s security could be downgraded because the guards only use tasers instead of weapons, the newspaper reported.

The guilt game is apparently still in full swing, and senior royalty, such as Prince Charles’ siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are said to blame the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, for dealing with the scandal and lacking control over the royal budget ,

Fingers are also pointed at Prince Charles and Prince William – sources near Harry say that he believes his family members are responsible for having leaked details of his plans to the press, which forced him and Markle to take theirs Speed ​​up announcement.

Charles and William blamed Markle’s “American PR Company” Sunshine Sachs instead, according to the report.