What the Jeremiah Masoli Extension Means for Ticat

Loading...

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats made their first big break in the off-season, and it was the biggest blow they could have made: relaunching the quarterback -back Jeremiah Masoli with a one year contract.

With the rise of Dane Evans, many wondered if Masoli's tenure in Hamilton was over. During Gray Cup week, the team and Masoli expressed interest in staying together, but many thought it was unrealistic given the economics of the situation. But not only was it realistic, but it is now a reality as the MOP Est 2018 will be back for the 2020 season.

If the 2019 CFL season has proven anything, it's that teams need multiple shifts. Each team – each team – lost his start from week 1 at one point in the season. Of the two quarters that started the Gray Cup, one (Dane Evans) was a replacement to start the year while the other (Zach Collaros) was the starter from another team (Saskatchewan) before being traded with another team (Toronto) before landing with the (Winnipeg), he would ultimately captain a championship.

Considering the way the season went, bringing Masoli back to continue the combo with Evans was a smart decision. It also gives the Ticat extra stability and flexibility at the most important position in the game.

We know what the two QBs can do after seeing Masoli light up the 2018 statistics sheet on the way to a MOP nomination and a place for the Divisional Finals. We also saw what Evans can do, winning a ton of games and piloting the team when it first appeared in the Gray Cup in five years.

The Ticat have two viable options for a starter, and the team can let them fight for the job and let the best man take it. Even if I believe Masoli will have every chance of returning to his original job once he has returned to 100%.

The deal also makes sense for Masoli, as he has to stay in a familiar environment while he heals his knee injury. If Masoli had left for a larger pay day elsewhere, like Toronto or Ottawa, there would likely have been pressure to rush to justify being the savior of the franchise.

With Evans already in Hamilton and already proven capable of leading this team, the Ticat and Masoli can take their time with his return. Masoli thinks he will be ready for training camp, but if he is not, the Ticat need not rush him for fear of falling behind early in the season.

Another thing that cannot be overlooked, although it probably played very little in the team's decision to strike a deal with Masoli, is that it pulled out the best free agent quarterback on the market . Two of Hamilton's closest rivals, Ottawa and Toronto, are in desperate need of a new starting quarterback – Masoli was slated to top their respective lists. With Masoli staying in Hamilton, that means he won't be in Ottawa or Toronto, and it's a big win for the Ticat.

With Evans contracted for two more seasons at a very reasonable rate, the Ticats now have a plethora of options for the future. If Masoli regains its old form and guides the Ticat to another stellar season, it probably obtains the long-term contract and becomes fully rooted as a starter. Otherwise, the Ticats allowed him to walk out of season and play with Evans. Hamilton will not be able to keep two quarters forever, but being able to keep them for at least one more season is one more than many expected.