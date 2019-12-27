What the hell is going on with this engine?

Loading...

Recently, I found myself in the presence of an engine. This is not uncommon, but this engine was, uh, a little strange. The engine itself, a GM in line six, is not so unusual, but whatever is happening with that valve cover is. I'm not sure I saw one like that. What's going on here?

The engine is a third-generation Chevrolet six-cylinder, an engine that was built for a long time, from 1962 to 1988, and then continued in Brazil until 2001.

Most of the images of this engine that I have seen online, and by "most" I mean "all", have normal valve caps, without those two rare little top stories stuck in the deliciously yellow piece.

Now, if you follow all those blue pipes and other hoses that go into those two yellows, it seems that they may be part of some type of vent and crankcase burner configuration, likely for emission regulations?

I think that is what is happening here, something to recapture the escape of the crankcase smoke and burn it in the mixture of air and fuel, but I am still confused about whether this was something factory.

I mean, I can't imagine why a private owner would want to do the job of putting something like this in his engine, unless they were fiercely aware of the environment and, if that were the case, I suspect they should be driving something with a motor. for a more efficient engine than this old clumsy fossil.

It has to be a factory thing, then. I saw this in California. Could it be an early modification of the California emissions package?

I would love to know what you all think, and I wouldn't be surprised if any of you smart bastards know the whole story behind it.

Even if nobody does, can we all agree that those additional valve caps would be excellent butter dishes if they are removed and cleaned a little?