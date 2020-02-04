What the hell is China doing on the dark side of the moon?

A year ago last month, a Chinese robot touched the dark side of the moon.

It was the first probe that landed on the side of the moon standing permanently off the earth while both bodies circle around the sun. And if Beijing realizes its ambitions in the coming years, this is not the last time it writes history – and poses a threat to American dominance in space.

The Chang’e 4 probe and the Yutu 2 robber it wore have been busy photographing and scanning minerals, cultivating cotton, potato and rapeseed, cultivating yeast and incubating fruit fly eggs in the low gravity of the moon.

The experiments are intriguing in themselves, but the real agenda of China is more than scientific. For decades, Beijing has been building the infrastructure for a final manned mission to the moon, in fact a duplicate of what the United States achieved in 1969 and hopes to achieve it again by 2024.

The reasons for this modern space race are clear, experts say, even if the real-world pay-off is not.

“Space has always been symbolic of leadership, by prestige, which translates into strategic influence,” Joan Johnson-Freese, a space expert at Naval War College in Rhode Island, told The Daily Beast. “China wants to be recognized as the technology leader in Asia, and there is no more visible place to do this than space.”

Although the current, controversial US lunar mission is trapped in Trump era politics, China continues to advance with less bold statements and more real performance.

While Chang’e 4 and Yutu 2 are getting rid of, the China National Space Administration is quietly planning a succession probe. Chang’e 5 may explode this year. Unlike the one-way Chang’e 4, which is limited to data retrieval via a relay satellite, its successor is designed to collect samples and return them to Earth.

Meanwhile, the Chinese space agency has resumed work on its Tiangong 3 space station and is also testing a new manned capsule for deep-space missions.

When the 22-year-old US-led international space station ISS finally makes time in the late 2020s or early 2030s, Tiangong could become the only permanent habitat in a low orbit around the earth. If the United States wants to maintain a significant human presence on Earth after the ISS, they may have no choice but to ask China for permission to embark.

That would make Tiangong the “de facto international space station”, Johnson-Freese argued. Neither NASA nor the Chinese space agency responded to requests for comment.

“China is in a loss-free situation,” Johnson-Freese added via email. “It can beat the US (back) to the moon – or not – but soon after that be able to say anything the US can do, we can do that too.”

To be clear: the United States does not stand still in space. NASA still leads the international space station ISS and has convinced the congress in recent years to keep the station in service as long as the basic components were safe and economical.

The US space agency is also deploying a new space telescope and sending probes across the solar system as part of an ever-increasing search for extraterrestrial life.

And then there is the moon. NASA has for years considered the return of human explorers to the lunar surface since 1972. Not only is there enough science to do, but the moon could also act as a gathering base for astronauts on their way to Mars. Not to mention the commercial value of the minerals of the moon.

Last year the Trump government set a random deadline in 2024 for a new manned moon landing. That year of course means the end of a possible second term for Trump. Experts in fact agree that 2024 is possible, but only if Congress coughs up $ 30 billion – and if there are no problems developing any hardware that requires a moon landing. Tools such as a new heavy rocket, a manned capsule and a lander.

Instead of flying astronauts directly to the moon, NASA wants to build a lunar space station that can support both lunar landings and future Mars missions. This complicates an American return to the moon and underlines the difference between the American and Chinese approaches to space exploration.

“What China has that the US doesn’t have is long-term sustainability of the program,” said Johnson-Freese. “The American research program for humanity has steered everything in the right direction, because every new government wants to leave its mark on every announced research program, with a timetable, but often lacks the necessary budget to make it actually feasible.”

Trump’s Moon shot has already shown signs of breakup. The development of the manned lander was always the riskiest part, according to John Logsdon, emeritus professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University and a former NASA adviser. NASA hasn’t built one in nearly half a century.

Wary of throwing good money after bad, Congress approved only half of the billion dollars NASA wanted for the 2020 mission. “Our appetite does not match our allocations,” Logsdon told The Daily Beast.

China’s more purposeful space travel could be an attractive model for other, smaller space countries. For decades, the United States has been the world leader in space, organizing other nations – including rivals such as Russia – to explore the galaxy for the benefit of all humanity.

That could change if the competing lunar missions – and the geopolitical fault lines that they reflect – became clearer.

“While US leadership under President Trump continues to erode, other countries, in particular Japan and the EU, may consider acting more independently and joining China in more substantial cooperative space projects,” Gregory Kulacki, an Massachusetts space expert established Union of Concerned Scientists, told The Daily Beast.

It may take decades before the endgame is clear, Christopher Impey, an astronomer from the University of Arizona, told The Daily Beast. “If you take the long standpoint that the Chinese always do, we will live in the solar system in 50 to 100 years and there will be substantial economic activity outside the earth,” he said.

“They want to be the first,” Impey added to the Chinese, “and they want to sit in the driver’s seat for that future.”

.