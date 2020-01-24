What the H.E.R. Grammy-nominated album reveals about making music in the 21st century

The Grammy Awards are Sunday and the biggest night in the music industry has made us think about the myriad ways that pop music is made in the 21st century. Every album and every song is the culmination of a unique journey that begins with a creative spark and ends in our ears. A lot happens, of course.

Thanks to a variety of technologies, artists can work together over long distances without having to be in the same room. Sampling has opened a whole new vocabulary for expression. Solo practitioners can easily create entire recordings on laptops from home.

But the team of songwriters and producers who worked behind the scenes with the musician named H.E.R. chose a more personal, old-school approach to “I Used to Know Her,” which won Grammy nominations for the best album, record, and song of the year.

There is a brief look at a title that gives an insight into the development of the album. At the end of the song “Good to Me” we hear how the musician – her name is Gabriella Wilson – accompanied by a team loosens up thoughts and writes lyrics. The recording is rough and casual, with guitar, keys and bass in the background.

Wilson works through ideas on the line and asks, “OK, and when I start by saying: In my eyes, you are a combination of my mother’s kindness and compassion and the warmth and – what did I say? – and the warmth and unconditional love my father’s … “

She is constantly concerned with the feeling that the character of her song becomes in the presence of her lover. “That feeling is good,” Wilson adds the burning question, “but are you really good to me?”

One of the album’s executive producers, David Arcelious Harris, was in the room. He is a professor of songwriting at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and a professional known as “Swagg R’Celious”. People call him “Swagg” for short.

“Nobody can remember well,” he said with a laugh when asked about the fly-on-the-wall shot. “So we make these work tapes,” he said, adding that they serve as audio documents for concepts that they are developing. “You know, we have our iPhones out and are recording moments. This song came together organically somehow, ”he said.

Swagg remembered how a group heard Al Greene’s song “Simply Beautiful” and the line “You have to be good to me” always stood out. You got it in the bones of the song by H.E.R. When they were done, Swagg said it would be cool to pull back the curtain, how the song started, and what it became after it was produced.

“Songs don’t fall out of the sky, you know,” he added, “sometimes it takes a little love of work. Some songs come in five, ten minutes. Some songs come in a day or two. But it’s all a process and you have to agree with the process. “

Many of the songs on Wilson’s album were made in Miami. There, the 22-year-old artist gathered a close-knit group of employees to live, eat, write and record for about a month. The musicians settled in different rooms, Swagg said, and Wilson hovered between them.

“And if the mood was right, it would either initiate or it would, you know, come in and say, ‘Oh, I love the way it works,'” he recalled, “and it would insert what was real was her.”

So it went with a song that Swagg had developed with some artists, including producer / composer and Berklee Alum Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman.

“It was almost like a jam session,” Swagg recalled.

Singer H.E.R. with songwriter Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. (Courtesy of Jeff Gitelman)

Reached in his LA studio, Gitty took up the story.

“Then Swagg hit Stop and said,” You know, let’s just improvise. “

Gitty described how the sometimes indescribable alchemy prevailed between the musicians when Keithen “Bassman” Foster joined the bass. “It’s like acting,” Gitty mused, “you have the line – and you could say it over and over again – but if you feed the energy of all the other actors, you could improvise or even rehearse the line differently than you did. “For him, the magic really comes out,” if you are in the moment. “

And it is this energy of the other employees that sets the process in motion. “A key component in creating a great piece of music, a great song in modern times, is the ability to find magic and chemistry in people,” added Gitty.

With her. Her song “Lost Souls.“That Gitty said challenges hypocrisy – especially in the culture shaped by celebrities and Instagram – with the refrain:” I don’t click, I don’t click. “

There are many books on the music industry, Gitty said, but very few capture what is happening behind closed doors. And he added that it may surprise some people that many hits are large group efforts, not the work of a single author or duo on the piano.

“It’s not uncommon these days that seven writers, nine writers, and ten writers work on a song,” said Gitty. “I think there was something like 20 or 30 writers on one of the Kanye songs.”

According to Singer, Songwriter and Berklee grad Ruby Amanfu, it doesn’t always work to have so many sensitive artists in one place.

“There are so many times when co-writes are set up and you’re not simpatico,” she explained, “and you can try to force something, but it just won’t be the thing.” There’s something about the magic in the room when it’s right. “

For Amanfu, feeling secure is key.

“Making music – especially writing songs – is so vulnerable,” she said, “and the ability to know that you can be vulnerable to people you trust is huge.”

Amanfu and her husband Sam Ashworth contributed to “Hard Place”, the nominee for the best song of the year by H.E.R. Amanfu explained how it came out organically – and surprisingly – at dinner in her Nashville house. Swagg was there too. Wilson had taken up the concept of being “between a rock and a hard place” with someone you love.

“Of course, so many of us can refer to it,” said Amanfu, “and gosh, like an hour later, we think,” okay, that was so cool. I wasn’t expecting to write that. “

In the song H.E.R. Croons: “What if nothing changes? Oh, I’m caught between your love and a hard place.”

Amanfu thinks how “Hard Place” builds a new story around an old saying to reveal love, which is one of the biggest challenges for songwriters today.

“You have to come up with different ways of saying things often, especially in pop music,” she said.

The collaboration with artists from different areas of life, the different musical experiences – and the right chemistry – are what the team of H.E.R. helped with that.

“To bring your best things to the table and share that, I think it’s an art in itself,” he said. “And I think that makes it so sacred that all this diversity turns into one.” “

THEIR. – that’s Wilson’s acronym for “Having Everything Revealed” – won two Grammys last year for best R&B performance and best album. Perhaps she played “Hard Place” during the ceremony as a harbinger.

Now the employees of “I Used To Know Her” will meet again at the ceremony this weekend – fingers crossed – in the hope of receiving a few more awards. You are ready for the album, record and song of the year.