What the end of the world clock means and why it is so bad when it is just before midnight

(CNN) – The doomsday clock will be reset on Thursday to let mankind know if we have come closer to the complete and complete annihilation of the earth (at least metaphorically).

Midnight on the clock symbolizes the end of the world, and each year the Bulletin of Nuclear Scientists decides what time it is. Last year it was set to 11:58 p.m. – Only two minutes from the destruction.

“The end of the world clock warns the public against destroying our world with dangerous technologies from our own production,” says the Bulletin website. “It’s a metaphor, a reminder of the dangers we have to deal with to survive on the planet.”

So what factors determine how close we are to midnight? Mainly the threat of nuclear weapons and climate change, said Bulletin President Rachel Bronson.

When the clock was created in 1947, the nuclear war was the greatest threat to humanity when the United States and the Soviet Union entered into a nuclear arms race.

“But in 2007, we felt we couldn’t answer these questions without considering climate change,” said Bronson.

In recent years, the bulletin board of scientists and other experts has started to look at other “disruptive technologies”, including artificial intelligence, gene editing, and cyber threats, Bronson said.

While climate change and the nuclear threat remain the main drivers, the bulletin has identified “cyber intrusions and fake news as a threat opportunity,” said Bronson. “The information environment has become complicated and it is becoming increasingly difficult to separate facts from fictions, and that has made all other threats more significant.”

The same threats, only intensified

In 2018 the clock was set to 11:58 p.m. and it stayed that way in 2019, when the threat of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and climate change kept the world in suspense.

However, this year’s watch is unlikely to be further from midnight as the same threats have only been amplified.

In the past year, the nuclear threat has increased in both North Korea and Iran.

The historic meetings with President Donald Trump’s North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean Moon Jae-in initially raised hopes of a possible agreement on denuclearization, but no significant progress has been made.

Pentagon General No. 2 recently said that North Korea is building “new missiles … new weapons as soon as anyone on the planet”. Earlier this month, the state news agency KCNA reported that Kim had told government officials that North Korea should no longer feel bound by the self-imposed stop to nuclear weapons and long-range missile tests.

And with Iran, the hashtag #WWIII on Twitter began after the Iranian commander-in-chief Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike. Iran reciprocated with its own blow and fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases that house US troops.

Now for climate change. According to NASA and NOAA, 2019 was the second warmest year in existence.

“This shows that what happens is not permanent due to a weather phenomenon, but permanent. We know that long-term trends are determined by the increase in greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere,” said a NASA official.

Experts say that climate change has worsened the magnitude and impact of natural disasters such as fires and floods. Australia has seen these effects firsthand with wildfires that have devastated the country for months.

So what can we do to reset the clock?

The threat of nuclear destruction and global warming seems too great for us, but the goal of the bulletin is not to use the clock as a deterrent tactic, but to get people to talk.

“We are trying to give the public the opportunity to talk about the state of nuclear security and really put pressure on its leaders, pay attention to climate change and show that they are concerned,” said Bronson.

“In democracies, we try to encourage people to speak to their political representatives that this huge investment in nuclear arsenals could be made elsewhere. Arms control agreements should be signed to mitigate the threats.”

In fact, the clock hand was moved away from midnight almost as often as it moved closer, the bulletin said.

1991 when President George H.W. The Bush administration signed a strategic arms reduction treaty with the Soviet Union.

