What the Australia-Indonesia Free Trade Agreement means for Australians

The Australian Free Trade Agreement with Indonesia was billed as a win-win for both nations. But the deal may not be quite as sweet as the one that Scott Morrison and Indonesian President Joko Widodo made at their historic meeting in the Bundestag on Monday.

And local and visiting workers could be the biggest losers in the pact.

Under the agreement, Australian companies are expected to benefit from lower import duties and better market access – increasing the competitiveness of local exports and strengthening Australian participation in Indonesian-based companies.

The free trade agreement will also simplify paperwork for Australian exporters by guaranteeing automatic issuance of import permits for live cattle, frozen beef, sheep meat and other major exports.

Then there is the fine print.

One of the terms of the deal is that companies can sue the Australian government if a law is passed that cuts profits. Another opens Australia’s borders to an undetermined number of temporary workers who are easier to exploit, said Michele O’Neil, President of the Australian Trade Union Council (ACTU).

Ms. O’Neil told The New Daily that the agreement would give Indonesian workers the opportunity to take Australia home with a temporary employment visa and fill positions in 400 jobs, which would put local jobs at risk.

“No independent analysis has been carried out and this could have a huge impact on cooks, nurses, plumbers, carpenters, bricklayers, tilers and many other workers who are already having difficulty finding enough work,” said O’Neil.

Competition on an equal footing is one thing, but competing against a country that has an appalling human rights record and doesn’t pay people properly “puts the workers on a slippery slope,” said Ms. O’Neil.

“We should expect trade deals to be scrutinized and unions and other civil society and business actors to be able to make real contributions,” she said.

“The Morrison government does this business behind closed doors, and the real impact is never independently assessed.”

Trade minister Simon Birmingham told The New Daily that he found it “astonishing that ACTU criticized a trade deal that would actually create more jobs for Australians.”

“The fact is that a successful investor-state dispute settlement process has never been launched against the Australian government, but Australian investors have used these provisions in a few cases to protect their interests in overseas investments,” he said.

Ms. O’Neil’s comments follow after President Joko Widodo was only the second Indonesian chairman to speak to the Australian Parliament on Monday.

In his hometown of Bahasa, Widodo said in his historic speech that Australia and Indonesia, like the Marvel superheroes Avengers, must gather and fight climate change and economic protectionism.

“When the forces of good come together, the Avengers Assemble and the common enemy can be defeated. Then intolerance and protectionism as well as the fear of poverty and the threat of climate change can be overcome, ”said the President.

The speech took place after Mr. Morrison invited the President to a private dinner at the lodge on Sunday to demonstrate the importance of maintaining a close relationship with the nation, one of the fastest growing in the Indo-Pacific and our 13th. biggest trade counts partner.

The Southeast Asian country is the most populous Muslim nation in the world and, according to the World Bank, had a gross domestic product of more than $ 1.5 trillion in 2018.

Widodo informed the Canberra parliament that his country’s economy would be the fourth largest in the world by 2050. Until then, he expects the middle class to be the third largest in the world.

The size of the Indonesian consumer market explains why industry is so supportive of the new trade agreement.

The agreement eliminates tariffs on 99 percent of Australian goods imported to Indonesia and guarantees the automatic issuance of import permits for live cattle, frozen beef, sheep meat, feed grain, and other key products.

For this reason, Prudence Gordon, General Manager for Trade and Economy at the National Farmers Federation (NFF), told The New Daily that the deal was “exceptional” for drought-affected farmers.

“It is a really good result in terms of tariff reduction. But also in terms of trade facilitation, the administrative obstacles exporters will have to overcome to bring products to Indonesia will be more secure,” said Gordon.

“And in many ways, it’s even worth a tariff cut. Just knowing that you’re launching a certain volume of products is really important.”

Australia already has a reciprocal trade relationship with Indonesia worth $ 17.8 billion a year – but this is fading compared to its economic relationship with other Asian economies.

For example, our trade relationship with China is ten times larger.

University of New South Wales economics professor Tim Harcourt said that Australia’s relationship with Indonesia has a lot of untapped potential – a wrong trade deal would help, right.

The growing middle class of the country offers numerous opportunities for companies that sell consumer goods with high added value, he said.

And the country’s status as a cluster of islands means that companies that specialize in bridges and other types of infrastructure can find easily investable projects.

“This was fairly undervalued in terms of Australia’s relationship with Indonesia,” Harcourt told The New Daily.

“There are only around 2500 companies that export from Australia to Indonesia and there are three times as many exports to Hong Kong and China.

“So it’s still relatively small compared to what you expect.”