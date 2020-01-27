What the American Dirt controversy says about publication and authorship: NPR

An aerial view of the US-Mexico border, Mexico right.

The novel “American Dirt” hit the bookstores in a way most authors can only dream of: a seven-figure bidding war for publishing rights, a pre-release film option, and a selection for Oprah’s book club.

But then all praise was pierced. “American Dirt” follows the fictional portrayal of a Mexican mother and her little son who are fleeing violence and emigrating to America. Some Latin American writers and readers contested the way the author Jeanine Cummins treated the migration experience.

They said they fetishize their struggle and even fetishize human skin.

And this criticism fuels the debate about who the publishing world involves and who it consistently omits. Who can tell the story?

Can an online response to literature be a form of censorship? Or is it a valuable check, especially for a publishing industry where representation and diversity issues are not properly addressed to sell books?

We talk about it David Bowles, Mexican-American translator, poet and author; Constance Grady, Cultural author and book critic at Vox; Lorraine Devon Wilke, Author of “The Alchemy of Noise”; and K. Tempest Bradford, Author and lecturer of the writing workshop “Writing The Other”.

