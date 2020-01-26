What tar heels would get with 5-star Chet Holmgren

What the UNC basketball program with class 2021 5-star Chet Holmgren would bring

After a recruitment campaign in 2020 in which North Carolina produced three 5-star candidates and number 3 in the country class, Roy Williams and the Tar Heels are working hard on the 2021 class.

They have already expanded their scholarship offerings to five high school juniors, all of whom are among the top 35 in the class. Among them is Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot, 190-pound man with a versatile ability that allows him to dribble, shoot, repel shots, and influence the enemy with his long, wiry physique. Its length and span help it paint at both ends of the square, but it will be even more effective if it gains extra weight.

Holmgren is an attractive prospect for Williams and the Tar Heels, thanks in part to his ability to handle the ground both in the open and during the quick break. That would be a good sign for a North Carolina team that plays quickly and runs often. He also has a nice jump, good athleticism for a 7 foot and a great feel for the game.

The talented Big Man has an average of 16 points, 6.4 blocks and 1.9 assists per game and has helped Minnehaha Academy to an 11-2 record this season. He is considered one of the nation’s most unique players, which explains why coaches and scouts watch him at almost every stop. That’s why he gets so much attention from some of the most productive programs in college basketball.

He has received nearly 30 scholarship offers from Baylor, Florida, Florida, Gonzaga, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. And this list will continue to grow over time. The Tar Heels joined this list in mid-January and appear to make Holmgren a top priority in the 2021 class.

Holmgren is number 4 in class 2021 after the 247Sports Composite. He is the best-placed center in the class and the No. 1 player from the state of Minnesota. On the other hand, ESPN Holmgren took second place in the class, the No. 1 player in his position and at the top of the state.

