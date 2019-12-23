What surprised Braunwyn Windham-Burke most about the meeting of & # 39; RHOC & # 39;

Loading...

Braunwyn Windham-Burke loved his first season in "Real Housewives of Orange County" and was surprised at how much he even enjoyed the meeting.

"I had always heard because I have friends in different cities, so everyone I was talking to told me it was a long and difficult day," he told Page Six recently. “I really hoped it was much worse. And I ended up having a great day. I loved it. Yes, that surprised me. "

Windham-Burke, 42, added that after a season full of drama, "I left the meeting on good terms with all my co-stars."

The mother of seven would be on board for season 15, if there were one.

"I can't even say what a wonderful year I've had," he said. “This has probably been the best year of my life and the most transformative for me as a woman and as a person. I would return in an instant.

The second part of the "RHOC" meeting is broadcast on Monday at 10 / 9c in Bravo.

.