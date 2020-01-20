[Photos via YouTube]

It’s finally 2020, a new decade that many alumni My space users double the “Rawring “20’s. ”

Needless to say, we are all in favor of making the stage the focal point of the next decade. We miss the overly edited flash photos taken from unflattering angles, spending hours customizing our profile and mentally sorting out our Top 8.

In honor of the Rawring 20s, we have decided to help you get back into that mid-2000s mindset and determine which return track would be on your Myspace player this year. Find out with our quiz below.

After Myspace lost more than a decade of music in 2019, the Internet collapsed on its own. However, some artists such as the devil wears Prada, don’t seem too bothered by the sudden change.

In fact, in a brief interview with TMZ, singer / guitarist Mike Hranica says he’s actually quite relieved that some of the group’s first releases are now buried in the abyss of the Internet to never be heard again.

Additionally, Hranica says that if you are currently angry with Myspace ‘s current musical dilemma, you have probably “lost it anyway”.

Hranica goes on to explain that Myspace is quite outdated. In this regard, Hranica notes that this was probably not the most reliable place to put important files in the first place.

“I find it really reckless and stupid to rely on MySpace, the most dated platform, to own something important, being your music,” says Hranica.

The singer then admits that his group has really lost nothing of its interest in server migration.

“I can think of a stupid cover we’ve already done, but honestly, it’s not our objection or peril to lose this super old thing,” says Hranica. “I find it rather refreshing to lose a part of me from 15 to 18 years old. But it’s just me. “

Thanks to some Internet superheroes, almost half a million songs downloaded between the years 2008 and 2010 were then recovered and entered into archives that anyone can use. Check it out here.