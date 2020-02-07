What should you pay attention to?

In the beginning, an all-inclusive resort could not sound more dreamy. Imagine long days on the beach, covered with all your meals and ordering a nice cocktail every hour. It seems the ultimate in a wonderful, luxurious vacation, and the fact that you don’t take cash or credit cards when you want to eat something is so easy and convenient.

Although the term “all-inclusive” sounds as if travelers are paying for the flights, the hotel, the food and drinks at once, and don’t have to worry about anything else, that is not always the case. Sometimes you will realize that you are being asked to pay for other things, and it is definitely a surprise.

Read on to find out what to look for when planning a vacation at an all-inclusive resort.

You can be charged for spa, golf or fun extras

both images are via Trip Advisor

Although every all-inclusive resort will have the same common elements, from a beachfront hotel to at least one swimming pool to a few restaurants, there are some that have much more to offer. Many resorts have a spa or golf course.

Well, although it may seem like you’re going to the spa or playing some golf, because guests apparently pay for the “all-inclusive” experience, that’s not always true. Money Under 30 and Fodors both say that you can pay fees for the spa or golf.

via Trip Advisor

There are also some nice extras that will make your vacation a lot more enjoyable, and these will not be included either. Business Insider says it can be $ 125 for a cabana or $ 25 for lobster. Although that may not seem like a big problem, because everyone is probably spending $ 25 here and there without thinking about it again, it will certainly be quite expensive after a few days.

Seeing the beach from your hotel room can be expensive

via Trip Advisor

Because you are going to book an all-inclusive beachfront resort, it makes sense that you are interested in seeing the beach from your hotel room. There is nothing more peaceful than waking up in the morning and hearing the waves crash, or sitting on the balcony and looking out at the water. This is the magic of vacation that you don’t get if you live in a colder climate.

However, seeing the beach from your hotel room can be expensive. Money Talks News explains: “The term” beach “may not mean that you can see anything of the ocean. Instead, you might just get a view of the sand.”

Traveling from the airport to all-inclusive travel costs quite a penny

via Trip Advisor

Anything else that will not always be included in the “all-inclusive” part of your vacation?

Transport from the airport to the resort. Of course you can sign up for a shuttle, but Fodors says the shuttle will be more expensive if you sign up at the resort instead of looking at it yourself. This is definitely something to watch out for, and it is good to know so that you can include it in your budget before you book everything.

You are expected to pay more than you thought

both images are via Trip Advisor

In general, it seems that when booking a stay at an all-inclusive resort, travelers have to pay once and then they can forget and enjoy it. And although that would be great, it is not always the case. The truth is that you are probably expected to pay more than you thought, and these can be confusing and surprising for travelers who were not aware of it.

According to Business Insider there are “resort costs”. As the publication states, “These resort rates can range from $ 4 to $ 50 a day. And those resort rates can add $ 40 to $ 500 for a 10-day stay.” The publication also says that if you get a wristband and you don’t know where it is, you could be told that you have to pay $ 75 for a new one.

both images are via Trip Advisor

Although it may seem cheap to stay in an all-inclusive, thinking of these “resort fees” is a bit damper for the holidays. And although you might save some money because the package contains food and you don’t have to pay to eat in different restaurants, the fact that costs are not so great.

Countless holiday makers book all-inclusive resorts, love the convenience and peace of mind of a package. But as mentioned here, there are some things you need to know before you book, and not everything will be part of the “all-inclusive” package. As long as you read everything well and ensure that you get the best possible deal, you can still have a great vacation that is not overly expensive, but being aware is very important.

Sources: Moneyunder30.com, Moneytalksnews.com, Businessinsider.com, Fodors.com

Which car rental locations in the US have the cheapest rates