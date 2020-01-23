What should you look out for in Elite 3-on-3 women's competition during All-Star weekend

When Kendall Coyne Schofield hit the ice in San Jose last year to start the NHL All-Star Skills Competition with a remarkable lap of 14,346 seconds around the track, she made history as the first woman to ever participate in the event.

She also made sure that she would not be the last.

This year, Coyne Schofield will hit the ice again in St. Louis – along with 19 of her Olympic-caliber PWHPA colleagues – for the Elite Ladies 3-in-3 match on Friday night.

“I think it will be very competitive,” said Cassie Campbell-Pascall, who will jump into the broadcast booth to give Jim Hughson a color comment when calling the action.

The Team Canada legend also had a hand in drawing up the schedules for the competition. “I think we’re going to see a great display of skills … It’s going to be fun.”

Appropriate, given the 20-minute game, is scheduled in the middle of the action during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. The women will hit the ice mid-Friday night with a puck drop for the ladies’ game at 9:30 PM. ET. (Tune in to Sportsnet and CBC.)

Introducing the selection for the Elite Women's 3-on-3 presented by adidas! American and Canadian All-Stars face each other during the NHL All-Star Skills competition on January 24.

“It’s going to be an absolutely great game,” said NHL senior director of player safety Patrick Burke, who leads the skills competition alongside NHL main content officer Steve Mayer.

“You look at the talent in both teams, you can’t ask for better rosters, you can’t ask for better advocates for the hockey game. Hopefully there will be a large number of new fans tuning in to the competence competition to watch this, and hopefully we can expose a whole group of NHL fans to hockey for women and continue to grow. “

Burke cites the success of Coyne Schofield on last year’s podium as an important contributing factor for this year’s event – with executive vice president of NHL club affairs Susan Cohig once again the leading initiative between the NHL and PWHPA.

“It opens the door to things like this year,” Burke said. “Susan Cohig has organized the 3-in-3 Elite Ladies game this year – that wouldn’t happen if Kendall didn’t know last year.”

Burke believes that the shift in the discussion on inclusiveness and diversity in hockey – and making it a priority, especially in the past five years – has led to more initiatives that we will see this weekend.

“I think you see that with the example on the ice of these women coming in and participating,” Burke said.

“I’m not sure if Kendall Coyne Schofield would have been allowed to skate 10 years ago automatically, or 10 years ago that we would have a 3-in-3 women’s match right in the middle of one of our major events,” he continued . “And that was not done reluctantly – it was not done,” Oh, do we think we can do this? ” That was thanks to Susan Cohig and when Gary Bettman supported Susan in her work, it was a “Yes, let’s do this – this will be great!”

“And I’m not sure if that would have been the same answer 10 years ago.”

In addition to being an incredibly entertaining hockey game, the creation of the Elite Ladies game serves as a new step in the right direction for ladies hockey at a time when more than 200 of the best athletes of the game persist in the hope of winning. creation of a sustainable, professional professional hockey competition for women. As Coyne Schofield proved last year with her fastest lap, the level of talent in the ladies game has never been the problem – it’s just a matter of giving these athletes a bigger stage.

“We must continue to build a platform as we had in the NHL All-Star weekend. I skated my whole life like that and it just needed a great platform to show that, ”Coyne Schofield told Sporsnet earlier this month, reflecting on last year’s success. “We just have to continue to build that platform so that we can show our talent and our skills and skills with which we work tirelessly every day.”

Schedules & game book

The following rosters were selected by the NHL, with hockey legends Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Cammi Granato, Angela Ruggiero and Hayley Wickenheiser:

American All-Stars:

forwards: Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Annie Pankowski

Defense: Kacey Bellamy, Lee Stecklein

goaltender: Alex Cavallini

Head coach: Cammi Granato

Canadian All-Stars:

forwards: Meghan Agosta, Melodie Daoust, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse, Marie-Philip Poulin, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull

Defense: Renata Fast, Laura Fortino

goaltender: Ann-Renee Desbiens

Head coach: Jayna Hefford

How it works:

Two teams of 10 – seven attackers, two defenders and a goalkeeper – face two periods of 10 minutes facing each other with a running clock. Teams switch between periods.

All penalties result in a penalty awarded to the player who made the mistake.

Elite Ladies 3-on-3: according to the numbers

1: This is the first NHL All-Star weekend event that is exclusively dedicated to the ladies game.

4: Number of female officials on the ice to officiate the competition. Referees Kelly Cooke and Katie Guay and linesmen Kendall Hanley and Kirsten Welsh – all four participated in the NHL Exposure Combine last season – will officiate the competition.

6: Number of events in the All-Star Skills competition, including the 3-in-3 game. The other events are Fastest Skater, Save Streak, Accuracy Shooting, Hardest Shot, and – this is also new – NHL Shooting Stars.

7: Number of Olympic medals combined won by head coaches Hefford and Granato (five gold, two silver).

20: Number of Olympic hockey players involved in the game – 22, actually, if you count former Olympians, always with great Hefford and Granato behind the benches.

21: Number of world championships medals earned by Hefford and Granato in the course of their legendary career (eight gold, 13 silver).

39: The combined number of Olympic medals won this weekend among the 20 women who skate the skates.

109: The combined number of world championship medals won by all 20 players.

$ 100,000: Amount of money that the NHL Foundation donates to girl hockey organizations on behalf of the American and Canadian all-stars.