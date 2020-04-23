What should I do if I get involved in an accident during COVID-19?

Mechanical Business FemmeChaya Milchtein is an automotive industry educator, writer and speaker. She will be here every other week answering all your car questions. Need to know what engine oil you need? She covered you up. Wondering what gas you need for your car? He has an answer. We put the cars together.

Approaching in a car accident during the best of times is a headache but now, it can feel like something else in a crap load that the world has treated us to. COVID-19 leads to an already complicated process. Here are some steps to take to simplify the process that needs to be taken if no one is injured. Remember, significant injuries take precedence over standard operation when you are in an accident.

Play Photos



Having photos of the accident scene can help insurance companies determine the cause. It can also be used to get information about the second vehicle in photographic form including make, model and and targ. These photos will probably be sent to the insurance company once you get to this point in the process.

Maintain a Social Distance of at least 6ft



Social distance requirements also apply in the event of a car accident. They are for your own safety. Ask the driver to write down their license and insurance information while doing the same. If the police are on the scene they can capture the information as well and include it in the police report they will give you.

Blue Sling TV Is Now Free During Prime Time, The NFL Network …

Is the car safe to drive?



Then you have all the information you need to determine if the car feels safe to drive. If the car is safe to drive, you can go home and decide what you want to do from there.

If there are only minor scratches on the plastic surfaces, you may want to just try some touch-up paints instead of taking them depending on the age and condition of the car. If the comparison is hanging but can be secured and you feel safe, a bungee cord could do the job for now.

$ 12

From amazon

19 purchased from G / O Media players can earn a commission

In either case, the car can be driven to the city lot or a collision shop of your choice according to local regulations. Call a family member to see if it is possible to avoid tight quarters with people and break the rules of social distance.

$ 11

From amazon

1 purchased by readersG / O Media can get a commission

Decide When To Make Repairs



Once you are home safely you have the time to determine the extent of the damage. Can all the doors be closed? Are the operations of the lighthouse lanterns? Any fluid leakage? How about lights on the dashboard? If any of these are present, it may not be something you want to wait for if you need to continue to drive your car during the pandemic.

$ 120

From amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

Use your best judgment. If the bumper is scraped or some light cosmetic damage, you may decide to wait and face the repair when it is finished. If you have a broken headlight, you may want to replace it yourself!

Do you have the funds for your deductible?



With millions of Americans out of work and businesses closed, you need to figure out if you can pay your deductible. You may not have one but if you do, coming up with $ 500 – $ 1,000 may not be easy. If repairs can’t wait, you may want to ask the insurance company and place the body stores if they might be able to take a break. They may be able to establish a payment plan, or if they are very lucky, waive the deductible in certain circumstances.

What about a COVID-19 insurance company?



Even if you’ve been in an accident before and think you know the procedures, ask the adjuster before you proceed. While before, an add-on may come to YOU, now I may want you to email photos of the car. If they needed an estimate before the repair, they may be able to offer a more expressive option to avoid extended exposure to the public. Save yourself the hassle of asking the adjuster what the process is and how to help repairs happen as soon as possible.

Decide Which Store You Want to Repair Your Car



Now is not the time to shop around. Most insurance companies have a network of direct repair shops. The stores in this network have an impeccable record of quality and customer service and are often your best bet when it comes to choosing a business quickly. Direct repair shops also tend to have a lot more control over the process, often not needing to have an adjuster present in the shop. This will save you time without your car and more people driving. Some direct repair shops offer a lifetime warranty. A simple call could get you the answers to the questions you need.

Find out how the Business manages Social Distance



Some stores pick up cars from your home while others have a drop box outside. You want to understand what is the easiest way to leave your car for repair. You will also want to know how you manage to get the car rented. Wear gloves and a mask, if you want to not only protect yourself but also others.

$ 8

From amazon

G / O Media can get a commission

Sanitize your car



When the repairs are finished, your last step is to ensure your safety. Among the appraisers, details, body technician and painter at least four people have handled your car. Don’t forget to sanitize all areas including radio controls, steering wheel, door handles and gearbox.

$ 7

From amazon

7 purchased from G / O Media readers can earn a commission

.