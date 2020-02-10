What scientists can learn from alien hunters

Aliens – hypothetical beings from space – fall into roughly three categories. They may be distant microbes or other beings that do not use technology that humans can detect; they may be distant beings using technology that can identify earthlings; or they may be beings who have used technology to come to earth.

Each of these categories has a different branch of research and it is probably less likely than the last to find anything: astrobiologists use telescopes to search for biochemical evidence of microbes on other planets. SETI scientists, on the other hand, use telescopes to find hints of the technological signatures of intelligent beings that shine through the cosmos. Research into the idea that aliens have traveled here and skimmed the air with spaceships has meanwhile become the province of pseudoscientists. Or so the story goes.

Although these three groups have a common goal – answering the question “Are we alone?” – they cannot always get along. Their interactions reveal a concept that sociologists call “frontier work”: designing and building fences around Legitimate Science, and enforcing ideas about who counts as a scientist, who doesn’t and why. These fences must defend the honor of science, demonstrate the objectivity of scientists and uphold the standards of the profession. Which is good! We want that! But the fence posts also limit a boundary that is not objective, but is in fact a function of time, location, culture, social mores, social fears and politics. Maintaining this sometimes shifting boundary can take people who are on the outside farther away from mainstream science, promoting a sense of antagonism and a slight outsider. The history of alien hunting is a good way to understand the unintended consequences of frontier work in other disciplines. Because although none of the groups really knows or has access to ET truth, scientific ideas about which ET search methods are valid and which fringey have changed in recent decades have changed.

Astrobiology v. SETI

In the first years of astrobiology and SETI, the two groups worked more side by side than they would later. After all, they simply existed at different locations in a spectrum: perhaps microbes originated on a distant planet, and perhaps those microbes evolved and built radio transmitters. Astrobiology means technically just the study of life in the universe. But that includes a lot: astrobiologists investigate questions such as how life started, how it evolved and which environments can support it. To study these questions, scientists can collect data on this planet, drill in frozen lakes, conduct laboratory experiments with early earth chemistry, study geological evolution on Mars, or gain a better understanding of genetics to get a better idea which alternatives exist for our own DNA. They also investigate what life might look like in another world, whether it existed on other planets of the solar system, and how a habitable or perhaps inhabited exoplanet can be chosen from astronomical data.

These questions often come down to biochemistry and the search for certain combinations of elements and connections – picked up by a rover on Mars or by a future telescope peering into the atmosphere of an exoplanet – that points to a lurking living creature.

SETI, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, logically falls under the scope of astrobiology. But this search, mostly for electromagnetic broadcasts, is more speculative, because it is less explicit about the types of chemistry, geology, physics and biology that we can observe in the solar system – and therefore perhaps beyond – and instead looks for signatures of technology of a nature that we do not yet know, and may never know.

Yet NASA initially supported both types of searches (although astrobiology was called “exobiology”). The venerable National Academy of Sciences called SETI, in its 1972 recommendations for the search for life outside the solar system, an important part of exobiology and stated that “SETI investigations are one of the most far-reaching exobiology efforts today.” However, bubbling between the groups after SETI became the object of political anger. The search for smart aliens was already a favorite football for politicians, a frequent candidate for cancellation – because of the low chance of success, the required speculation and the money that they thought could be better spent on Earth. In 1978, for example, Senator Richard Proxmire awarded the notorious project his notorious Golden Fleece Award for wasting government money on what he considered a useless, meaningless venture. In the early 1990s, NASA finally began its first SETI observations, part of the project that was on the drawing board when Proxmire mocked it: then called the High-Resolution Microwave Survey. But the year after the investigation began, in 1993, Congress closed the program.

