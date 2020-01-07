What Rare Mounds at Great Salt Lake Could Teach Us About Mars

Loading...

GREAT SALT LAKE – Utah geologists are furiously documenting a rare natural wonder that, to their knowledge, has never been spotted on the shores of Grand Lac Salé near the marina.

Spring mounds of mineral mirabilite emerged last October, rising to the surface. Once exposed to freezing temperatures, the mineral crystallizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow.

There are four, one 3 feet high and one 15 feet wide.

“They seem to be different every time I go out. They always change. It is this growing and changing mineral deposit that becomes new every time you experience it, ”said Allison Thompson, park warden at Great Salt Lake State Park.

Elliot Jagniecki, a geologist at the Utah Geological Survey, documented the spring mounds to find out more about them. The investigation is not sure of the source of the water, but the investigation continues in the short window of opportunity they have.

The mounds could be washed away or ruined by a storm or melt if temperatures rose.

“Under a low angle of light on a gray day, they look quite spectacular. They look like an infinity pool, “he said.

A mound formed by the mineral mirabilite is photographed on the shores of Grand Lac Salé on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Spring mounds of mirabilite emerged last October, rising to the surface. Once exposed to freezing temperatures, the mineral crystallizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Great Salt Lake State Park warden Allison Thompson shows visitors a mound formed by mineral mirabilite on the shores of the lake on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

Allison Thompson, warden of Great Salt Lake State Park, talks to members of the media about the mounds formed by mineral mirability on the shores of the lake Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

On Tuesday January 7, 2020, Mark Milligan, with the Utah Geological Survey, takes a photo of a mound formed by mineral mirabilite on the shores of Grand Lac Salé. Mounds of mirabilite emerged last October, rising to the surface. Once exposed to freezing temperatures, the mineral crystallizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Great Salt Lake State Park warden Allison Thompson talks to visitors about the mounds of mineral mirability forming on the shores of the lake on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Ivy Ceballo, Deseret News

On Tuesday January 7, 2020, Mark Milligan, with the Utah Geological Survey, walks towards one of the four mounds formed by mineral mirabilite on the shores of Grand Lac Salé. Mounds of mirabilite emerged last October, rising to the surface. Once exposed to freezing temperatures, the mineral crystallizes in terraces that stack on top of each other and continue to grow. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The mirabilite is sodium sulphate which crystallizes in cold air. In doing so, it can trap insects, algae or bacteria.

Jagniecki said that because scientists believe there was sulphate on Mars in lakes or groundwater and that it is cold there, this rare learning experience in Great Salt Lake could provide tools for further learning to determine if there ever was an ancient life on this planet.

Park wardens are quietly working alongside the Utah Geological Survey to document these rare mounds by photo and other means, but now they are ready to share them with the public,

The visits will take place every half hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the marina.

Thompson said that to be really able to see them up close, visitors should wear mud boots or shoes that can be submerged in 6 to 8 inches of water.