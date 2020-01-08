Loading...

Reaction to a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran in which 176 people, including 63 Canadians, died on Wednesday:

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne: “Tragic news about flight 752 of Ukraine International Airlines. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in contact with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves. “

___

Transport Minister Marc Garneau: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy that involves Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 with many Canadians. We are in contact with our international counterparts and Canada offers technical support to the upcoming investigation. “

___

Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian ambassador to Canada: “My heart is broken. We will have to endure this terrible pain together with our Canadian brothers and sisters. Ukraine is working with the Iranian authorities on site to identify the dead and help their families. Our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. It is devastating. “

___

Ontario Premier Doug Ford: “Absolutely terrible news coming from Iran this morning. We are waiting to hear more about what happened and who was on the plane. My heart breaks for the families and communities that are looking for answers about their loved ones. You are in our thoughts and prayers this morning. “

___

Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq: “I think most of us woke up this morning with a heavy heart. I think of Canadians throughout the country and around the world and hope for positivity and happier developments in the coming days. I hope you stay good and hopeful if you can. “

___

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh: “There are no words. 176 lives lost. 63 Canadians don’t come home. These families deserve clear answers, but whatever the cause is, this is devastating. Love for their families, friends and communities and for everyone affected by this tragedy. “

The Canadian press