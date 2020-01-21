What nobody tells you about being your own boss

In 2016, Mari Andrew made a New Year’s resolution that, although simple, would eventually cause a seismic change in her life and meandering career (which included stints as a lawyer, writer and teacher until 2017). She promised to post one illustration on Instagram every day. Four years later, that daily habit (which she diligently pursued for two and a half years) has her more than one million Instagram followers, two book deals, a freelance career as an artist and the opportunity to give lessons on how to experience creative transformation through to be intentional about a daily artistic practice.

Although Andrew’s leap into the freelance world was worth the risk, it was not without his unexpected obstacles and the important life lessons that shook them off. Because, no matter how prepared you are, you can actually make the transition from 9 to 5 to be your own boss, the most difficult part is often what comes after – the things nobody tells you about. That’s why we tapped three women, including Andrew, who all use Skillshare to learn everything from branding 101 to establishing daily creative habits – to tell us the most surprising (and most important) lessons they learned after becoming their own boss.

Mari Andrew

Mari Andrew’s habit of posting one Instagram a day, which ultimately led to a full-fledged career as a freelance illustrator and author, is proof of the benefits of starting small. You don’t have to leave the stability of a 9-to-5 from one day to the next to earn your stripes, and when you finally make the leap, be realistic when setting expectations and goals for yourself.

“You have to ask yourself, how do I want to feel at the end of a season or at the end of the year?” She says. “And then work backwards and imagine the person you want to be. I love setting goals, I am a disciplined person by nature and I think people forget or do not realize how much fun it can be to work towards it. “

The most important thing: don’t forget why you loved your hobby or side-hustle in the first place. When you become your own boss and you are, like Andrew, “never at work”, you still have to keep your original passion – otherwise your work will suffer.

“An interesting challenge to get used to when working for yourself, especially in a creative career, is that it really flows into every part of your life. I think a lot about the relationship between work and creativity – what is my job versus what is my work? – because I always work. That is why my creativity has almost become a relationship with me. It’s a relationship I’m always working on. ”

Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton

Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton and her husband Adam opened Chillhouse – the self-proclaimed “destination for modern self-care” that combines facials and manicures with its own café – in 2017 with one goal: to create a space where New Yorkers could go and practice wellness on their own conditions, without being told how to do ‘self-care’.

“We started to think about ways we could actually have the (wellness) conversation,” says Ramirez-Fulton. “It felt like something was missing in New York’s industry: a place where you can enjoy the space and feel that you are in a more relaxed state, versus the feeling that it is just the traditional coffee shop or just a traditional bar is you know? We really wanted to create a kind of hub that met different needs. “

Three years later, the original Lower East Side Chillhouse location was transformed into a ‘face and body studio’ with massages, facials, manicures and pedicures and infrared saunas, matcha slats and a full-service coffee bar. And in November 2019, a much larger Soho flagship opened with a new food and drink menu.

Ramirez-Fulton did not open Chillhouse with expertise in the field of wellness landscape, and getting to know the ins and outs of a new industry meant a lot of learning experiences (of which she now does a lot in her own Skillshare class about how to create an ambitious brand) in the Instagram era). Her best advice? Know your industry like the back of your hand (even – and especially – if you intend to disrupt it). If you do not have that knowledge, prepare yourself for a willingness to learn and adapt.

“I just assumed that we would open this cool, chic space and people would want to work for us. But it was very clear from the start that we had to prove that it was more than just a cool concept. That was humiliating. You must treat the industry with respect and understand what has been done before and why. “

And with trial and error to become your own boss, remember that sometimes it’s okay to fail. “If you find something that really doesn’t work, don’t be so hard on yourself and don’t be so emotionally attached to something that you don’t want to change,” she says. “Do not be afraid to fail.”

Laci Jordan

If you ask Laci Jordan, she ended up illustrating for R29 Unbothered’s Go Off, Sis podcast because she manifested it: with enough comments, DMs and story entries on Instagram to make almost everyone on the team notice. It was her “biggest game about manifesting (her) future so far,” and a proof of the fact that Jordan believes in pursuing what you want, without any limitations.

Only a few years earlier, Jordan worked full-time as a graphic designer, but she knew nothing of vector illustrations – the illustration style she is now known for – until she started taking classes at Skillshare (she now teaches her own class on digital illustration for beginners). After years of coming home from her 9-to-5 and working on ancillary projects until 2 or 3 in the morning, she is now a full-time freelance illustrating an impressive range of brands and working on cultural partnerships for key moments such as Black History Month.

As a freelancer who is in charge of her own schedule, time management is the most challenging thing Jordan has had to navigate. Learning how to recreate the structure she had in her previous 9-to-5 proved to be an important lesson in self-discipline. “I had a bit of an impression when I resigned that I would have all this time, like a portal of unexpected time that I would suddenly have. But there are many days that I am, what have I done today? Like waiting, what happened today? I realized that when you have a business job, you have this machine, this schedule, and when you can leave that job, you essentially have to recreate the same machine for yourself, for your own work. “

Jordan demands a lot from herself and her work, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t make room for self-love; it is even an important part of her entrepreneurial philosophy. “It’s intimidating, but you really have to follow this urge to find out who you are. Just keep pushing, “she says. “I think a lot of people are looking forward to a certain point in life where you can say: Okay, I’ve got it all now, and that doesn’t really exist. I never really get it. You just have to keep your head down and focus on you. “

