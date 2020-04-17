What movies are on Disney Plus? The best movies in Disney Plus UK

Disney, the world’s largest media company, is not setting fire to streaming wars. Not only does the Mouse House offer viewers a wide variety of TV shows – including The Mandalorian – but subscribers to the new Disney + streaming service can find a huge collection of movies.

From Marvel titles like Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok to Pixar classics like Toy Story and Up, plus the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Star Wars saga and anthology movies, teen rom comics, old animated classics and Disney + originals, there is something for every movie fan.

But which movies should not be missed? We’ve chosen the Disney + library to choose the best titles the platform offers, be it live-action remakes like 2019’s The Lion King, superhero adventures like the X-Men, or unexpected gems like Mrs. Doubtfire and Holes.

So here are some of the best movies you can enjoy in the UK on Disney +.

The best Disney + movies in the UK

We’ve rounded out some of the more popular categories to help you choose what to watch, but we’re browsing through the franchise for complete listings; from Star Wars to Marvel and Pixar.

Rogue One: The Story of Star Wars

The Day Before Star Wars Episode IV: New Hope explores the story of an anthology adventure in a distant galaxy about Jyn Erso, a prisoner of an empire released by rebellion. Many fans are visually stunning and consider Darth Vader in its most formidable performance to be the best Star Wars of the 21st century. Program by Thomas Ling.

Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker.

Avatar

The cultural phenomenon and the film Avatar, the largest film in the world for almost ten years, was an admiration for visual effects released in 2009. And once the four sequels have appeared, it’s a great time to dive back into Pandora – foreign countries relentlessly. mined for human resources. TL

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver

Lady and tramp

Disney, trailer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2ZDDU34gYw

The real-time remake of this classic 1955 Disney animation also includes voice shows by Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, but it’s also full of admirable bags. As it is no longer set in Paris, the business will move to New Orleans. If it leaves you after the original wakes up, don’t worry, watch Lady and Tramp (original 1955) and Lady and The Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure. TL

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monáe and Sam Elliott

Go

Disney + original, this is a true epic Alaskan adventure performed by Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe) and his dog Togo in the treacherous winter of 1925. This simple story is offered to pick up the necessary vaccine. from the heart. TL

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Julianne Nicholson, Christopher Heyerdahl, Michael Gaston, Michael McElhatton, Jamie McShane, Michael Greyeyes

10 things I hate about you

The groundbreaking film by stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt – this charming teenage rom-com is a narrative retelling of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” in a 1990s US high school. TL

Starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The film, which introduced the world to an infinite pirate captain, Captain Jack Harkness and more: in addition to launching one of the cinema’s biggest franchises, the first Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, viewers were told the story of romance, action and the undead ship. TL

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush

Also available on Disney +:

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Chest of a Dead Man

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Don’t Tell Stories

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

A sword in a stone

Although the classic retelling of King Arthur’s legend comes out in mixed reviews in the 1963 edition, he is fondly remembered for his fascinating characters, including the straight Merlin. And since the new version of live-action is on its way, we definitely recommend pulling out the original. TL

Starring Rickie Sorensen, Karl Swenson, Junius Matthews, Sebastian Cabot, Norman Alden and Martha Wentworth

Timmy error: mistakes were made

Another adaptation of the original Disney +, best-selling book of the same name follows young Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, runs a detective agency. TL

Starring: Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond and Craig Robinson

Zootopia (AKA: Zootropolis)

In 2016, this animated animal life, which had a massive 98% approval for Rotten Tomatoes, cost more than a billion dollars at the box office. Fast, funny and really moving, Zootopia deals with the new bunny cop Judy Hopps. who has just made a big leap into the city. TL

Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate

Pahupidi

According to Riley, Inside Out has helped viewers when it has been one of the best Pixar films so far – if not the best. Specifically, we are taken to the control center of his mind, where his emotions — joy (Amy Poehler), fear (Bill Hader), anger (Lewis Black), disgust (Mindy Kaling), and sadness (Phyllis Smith) —will guide him through daily life. . TL

Frozen

At the heart of it is Frozen’s simple story: a fearless princess sets out in search of her strange sister with the help of a tough iceberg, her loyal reindeer, and the resurrected snowmen. But it’s the film’s beautiful animation, clever dialogue, and singular soundtrack that make it unusable. TL

Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana

Also available on Disney +:

Olaf’s frozen adventure

Frozen fever

The emperor’s new groove

If you’re looking for great laughter, put it on. Family-friendly clips with a Disney signature and some surprisingly clever wildcards are The Emperor’s New Groove, one of Disney + ‘s best animated comedies. Much underestimated. TL

Starring David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt, Patrick Warburton and Wendie Malick

Also available on Disney +:

Emperor’s New Groove 2: Kronki’s New Groove

Princess diaries

Prior to his release, many predicted that the adventure of age – the story of the US teenager Mia learning that he was the heir to the kingdom of Europe – would be a complete failure. Lead Anne Hathaway’s winning staging and witty script, however, won over the audience and made the film an immediate classic. TL

Starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Caroline Goodall

Also available on Disney +:

Princess Diaries 2: Royal Inclusion

Mulan

While the new version of the 2020 live-action includes some charming sets, it lacks some of the missing ingredients that so fondly reminded me of 1998 Mulan: an unforgettable song-long track, a love interest from Captain Li Shang, and of course Dragon Mushu. Out of the actors’ laughter, the original Mulan is a great family-friendly film. TL

Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer and BD Wong

Also available on Disney +:

Hookus-pookus

With the official green star of the upcoming issue of Disney +, it’s time to revisit Sanderson’s original sisters, witches who live life by sucking the souls of children. Can two teenagers and a talking cat stop them? We don’t spoil it, but it’s a movie that can be watched at any time of the year – even if it’s just for Bette Midler singing a spell to you. TL

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Avengers: Endgame

The ultimate comic book cross profile, Endgame, completes Marvel’s saga of infinity with an epic battle between supervisor Thanos and Earth’s most powerful heroes. Scroll down to the entire Marvel list. TL

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin

Star girl

This Disney + original, described as a “story of tenderness and unpleasant age,” is based on the New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel of the same name. This is followed by a confident and colorful high-level Stargirl Caraway who changes the life of fellow student Leo Borlock. TL

Starring: Grace VanderWaal, Graham Verchere, Giancarlo Esposito, Karan Brar, Darby Stanchfield

Thor: Ragnarok

Colorful, exciting and damn fun: Ragnarok was a bigger change than Thor’s past films. This contribution to the franchise follows the lightning-fast warrior as he tries to prevent Ragnarok – the end of Asgard’s civilization – in the hands of the ruthless Hela. TL

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

A favorite payment for the Space Saga for many Star Wars fans, A New Hope’s dark sequel sees Jedi Luke Skywalker take on Darth Vader’s insidious empire with the help of friends Han Solo and Princess Leida – in addition to a new mentor Yoda. We recommend a nice long weekend to all Star Wars movies. Below is the complete list, just scroll down. TL

Starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker

Moana

In this Disney animated adventure, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ is Johnson as a singing demigod. And if you need more reason to watch, a tit teenager of your choice will make the story worth watching in the ocean to reconnect the mystical relic with the goddess Te Fit. TL

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk

Great Hero 6

Don’t worry, you haven’t missed the first two movies. Big Hero 6 is actually based on the Marvel cartoon of the same name, which is the story of robotics producer Hiro Hamada, who joins a group of five other high-tech heroes. TL

Starring: Scott Adsit, Ryan Potter, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung

Freaky Reede (2003)

One of the best body-changing films you’ll see (sorry, Jumanji) sees this remake of the 1976 classic that vertical therapist Tessa and her daughter, aspiring rock star teenager Anna, wake up in each other’s bodies. TL

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Harold Gould, Chad Michael Murray

Also available on Disney +:

Freaky Friday (2018)

Freaky Reede (1977)

Parent trap (1998)

The story of two identical sisters (both played by young Lindsay Lohan) was separated at birth and merged into a reunion plan for divorced parents. TL

Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson

Also available on Disney +:

Jungle George

The children of the 90s already know George of the Jungle, but Disney’s charming Tarzan rogue deserves to be introduced to the next generation. Movie stars Brendan Fraser in his famous prime minister and packs in a number of other funny performances, including as an academic gorilla named John Cleese Ape. TL

Brendan Fraser, Leslie Mann, Thomas Haden Church, Richard Roundtree

Who framed Roger Rabbit?

This acclaimed comedy from Back to the Future, directed by Robert Zemeckis, amazed audiences with its visual effects in 1988 and they are still very impressive to this day. Bob Hoskins’ stars are private detective Eddie Valiant, who crosses you with many iconic cartoon characters to escape the mysterious murder. TL

Starring: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy, Charles Fleischer

The Jungle Book (2016)

Director Jon Favreau breathes new life into one of Disney’s most iconic animated films, offering amazing visual effects and action sequences.

The young actor Neel Sethi does a great job as Mowgli, resisting the choice of voices for all the stars, including Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba and Christopher Walken. TL

Starring: Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba

Also available on Disney Plus UK

Muppets that are most wanted

Muppets Most Wanted, one of the last adventures in Muppets’ long and storied history, sees beloved characters mixed up in an international crime captain. Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey take the lead in the A-list campaigns as Kermit Konna’s deceptive accomplice lootes the group during a trip around the world. Program by David Craig.

Starring: Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, Tina Fey, Steve Whitmire

Up

Without a doubt, one of Pixar’s greatest films, Up is a triumph and arguably their biggest tear stream to date. The old man intends to honor his late wife by embarking on an adventure they have always talked about, and inadvertently took the scout with an enthusiastic young boy. Their dangerous journey is cordial and fun, it must be followed. DC

Starring: Edward Asner, Jordan Nagai, John Ratzenberger, Christopher Plummer

Ant-Man and the Wasp

From the many distinct corners of the Marvel film universe, Ant-Man has created a niche that is small enough. Scott Lang’s second adventure meets him with former flame Hope van Dyne to fight a mystical new villain. Paul Rudd is loved as always against the lost star Evangeline Lilly, while Michael Peña remains the scene as their moody friend Luis. DC

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins

Empire of Dreams: The story of the Star Wars trilogy

Fans of Star Wars cannot resist a thorough examination of the original trilogy, including the famously troubled production of the first film. In interviews with creator George Lucas and stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, Empire of Dreams offers an unprecedented picture of the most influential films of all time. DC

Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher

The X-Men: Days of the Past of the Future

When people talk about the best superhero movies ever made, X-Men is worth mentioning: the days of the past of the future are at least worth mentioning. The starring actors and previews of the original films join forces into an action-packed time travel epic that offers many rewarding moments for veteran fans. It is said that the franchise should have ended at such a meteorically high note here. DC

Starring: Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence

Holes

A smart-hearted full-family film, Holes watches Stanley Yelnats (played by young Shia LaBeouf), an unhappy teenager sentenced to months in detention at Camp Green Lake for a crime he did not commit. There he is forced to shovel deserts with his fellow prisoners, which turns out to be a very special purpose. This is a story we swear you will dig. TL

Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight

Lilo and Stitch

The charming – but sometimes wild – blue alien is the star of this 2002 animated film, which sees a curious creature fleeing the laboratory where he was genetically modified and forming an unlikely friendship with a young Hawaiian girl. Check author Patrick Cremona.

Starring: Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere, David Ogden Stiers

101 Dalmatians (1996)

Glenn Close Stars as an Iconic Baddie Cruella De Vil in this lovely remake of the 1961 animated film that took the film to the (then) present and starring Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson and Hugh Laurie. PC

Starring: Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels, Joely Richardson, Joan Plowright, Hugh Laurie

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

The live-action remake of the 1991 Oscar-nominated animation was a huge hit for Disney – Emma Watson impressed as Belle and included a fabulous band including Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. PC

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen

Aladdin (2019)

Disney’s live-action-era-time box office, Guy Ritchie’s dazzling story of a street-rat-turned-Arab-prince-fairy tale captivates fans of both the 1998 comic and novice. No, it may not be as good as the original – could Smith’s blue-toned genie never reach Robin Williams’ level, could he? – but 2019 Aladdin still has no flaws. Highlights include an updated soundtrack, impressive visual effects and a scene-stealing performance by Jasmine’s maiden Dalia (Nasim Pedrad).

Starring: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari

Cool runs

The fun story of the Jamaican cycling team that competed in the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics is one of the most prominent films of the 90s – “Feel the Rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Step up, it’s time! ” PC

Starring: John Candy, Leon, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis

Fly

Robin Williams is characteristically eccentric in this fantasy comedy written by John Hughes – it focuses on a crazy professor who creates a mystical rubber-like substance while creating a new source of energy. PC

Starring: Robin Williams, Marcia Gay Harden, Christopher McDonald, Ted Levine

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Let’s look at it now: Tim Burton’s classic Lewis Carroll story is very much Tim Burton. Against the backdrop of Gothic images and colorful contrasts, this is a visual treat for the audience – one of them offers a great performance by Johnny Depp Mad Hatter. TL

Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway

Notre Dame’s famine

One of the many hits of the Disney Renaissance of the 1990s is based on the famous Victor Hugo novel in this animated film and tells the story of Quasimondo – a bell ringer who overcomes his shortcomings to help a Roman girl named Esmerelda. PC

Starring: Demi Moore, Jason Alexander, Mary Kay Bergman, Corey Burton

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Perhaps the most underrated Disney animated film outside of Treasure Planet – this scientific adventure dives into the life of cartographer Milo James Thatch (recognized as perfect by Michael J Fox) and the city he sank under his hunt. It is a mission that brings him into contact with a team that includes senior commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke, Italian demolition expert Vinny Santorini, Dr. Dr. Sweet and French geologist Gaetan “Mole” Molière. Visually imaginative and beautifully drawn.

Cinderella (2015)

Let’s get this right now: yes, it’s a film that seemingly neutralized Richard Madden’s harsh allure, known for his roles in Bodyguard and Game of Thrones. However, this much updated fairy tale refreshing live-action is still worth your time. Why? Lily James not only offers a magical performance as the title princess, but also the bee-sweet Cate Blanchett shines like an evil stranger. Throw Helena Bonham into Carter as a fun fairy and you have become a faithful, full-hearted and – most importantly – fun modern classic. TL

Starring: Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter

Mary Poppins is back

Emily Blunt had great shoes to fill this 2018 sequel to the 1964 musical, but she performed a charming performance as the titular character. The cameo from Dick Van Dyke is one of the many highlights of the film, filled with great musical numbers. PC

Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer

Honey, I shook the kid

By relaunching the works, you’ve got a great excuse to revisit this old-fashioned Disney caper. Although it’s short on solid special effects, it’s a simple story of a shrunken snapshot for both children and adults. It features Rick Moran as Wayne Szalinski, a strange scientist who has developed an electromagnetic machine that makes a person microscopic – as the children of his neighbors find out after he inadvertently turns them into unwanted micronauts. TL

Starring: Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer, Marcia Strassman

Sassis

One of the most recent entries into the canon of Disney princesses, Tangled tells the classic story of Rapunzel, a girl who escapes captivity thanks to her exceptionally long hair and kind-hearted thief. PC

Starring: Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Donna Murphy, Ron Perlman

The legacy of the throne

Dazzling visuals? Check. A star show featuring Jeff Bridges and Michael Sheen? Check. Daft Punk even a rippling soundtrack? Absolutely! Continuing with the 1982 ulmetron, the Legacy relaunches the network, a glowing blue digital frontier where all thoughts and experiments can proceed at a tremendously accelerated pace. Here, Sam Flynn searches for his missing father, Kevin Flynn, who is the protagonist of the first film (again played by Jeff Bridges). In short: if you’re looking for an adrenaline-fueled feature film with high-concept visual effects, this is for you. TL

Starring: Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Bruce Boxleitner

Atlantis is rising

Does Atlantis really exist? That’s exactly what Hollywood legend James Cameron is trying to answer in this full-length documentary, using the Greek philosopher Plato as a virtual treasure map. Will he find a de facto lost city and shake hands with a new civilization? Since there are no titles for such a discovery, you can guess the answer. But that doesn’t make this film – a film that starts in Greece in the Atlantic, exploring it on land, at sea and in the air – less thought-provoking.

Starring: James Cameron

Mrs. Doubtfire

For all those who haven’t seen Mrs. Doubtfire yet: stop what you’re doing. Switch the phone to flight mode. Put your dog in the kennel. Send the children upstairs. Just do whatever it takes to watch this Robin Williams masterpiece without interruption. Perhaps his greatest production follows this classic comedy for Daniel, an unemployed and recently divorced actor who has dressed up as an elderly woman and a Scottish hostess to spend more time with her children. Laughing and packing a lot, the strikingly slippery story also has a warm center that focuses on the importance of the family. TL

Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan

Toy history 4

An epilogue that we didn’t know we were needed is surrounded by a fourth and beautifully crafted toy story with an animated saga journey and an unexpected detour. For fans of previous movies, Toy Story 4 earns the return of Bo Peep, while all viewers fall in love with Forky, a new toy made from a stork and pipe cleaner (you read that right). While we can make you laugh all the time, we certainly can’t guarantee that the emotional end will leave you in the eye.

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale

Artemis Fowl

The adaptation of the films of the beloved book series has become the first Disney film to give up theatrical production during the coronavirus pandemic, instead going directly to Disney +. The release date has yet to be confirmed, but fans will certainly be thrilled to finally see the criminal mastery and fairies he has to face to save his father – even if it’s on a much smaller screen than originally planned.

Starring: Judi Dench, Colin Farrell, Nonso Anozie, Josh Gad, Ferdia Shaw

