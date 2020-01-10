What most emphasizes us at work

Loading...

We have been back at work for at least a week now. Hopefully you have the much-needed free time to decompress a bit. Can we all admit that work can be a bit stressful?

According to a new survey, 87% of office workers say they are really stressed. Do you know what causes you the most stress at work? Is it the meeting? The workload? The infinite projects?

Here are some who made the list in this recent survey.

You may have noticed that you have reached your maximum daily work capacity. Many of us have and it causes us stress.

Are you one who can come home from work and pull the plug? Many of us cannot. We seem to be reading our emails all the time and we don’t do that.

If you are one who realizes that you have a bad boss, it can definitely cause additional stress. If you have to insure him / her in addition to your own work. Or they just don’t know how to deal with people. Either way, it’s not good for you.

Do you have conflicts with your employees? If so, you are among the 27% who feel this.

How do you feel when you are away from work? Can you get enough vacation time?

The main thing we have to take with us is that we have to find a good work-life balance. You have to work to live … but you don’t have to live for work. There is a difference. They want to do a great job and be valued at work. You also need to find value at home. Take some time and just enjoy your family.