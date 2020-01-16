What Milwaukee Voters Need to Know

CLOSE

Auto play

Poster thumbnails

Show captions

Last slide Next slide

Milwaukee residents vote April 7 on whether to allow Milwaukee public schools to exceed state property tax limits, an increase of $ 87 million in the MPS revenue limit that would be spread over four years. Landowners would pay about $ 160 in taxes per $ 100,000 of assessed property value, depending on the district.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonprofit public policy think tank, has been closely monitoring and reporting on the finances and performance of the MPS for decades.

Here is the Forum’s view on the referendum and its impact on taxpayers and MPs:

How does the Forum assess the financial situation of the district?

We warned in 2013 that the long-term fiscal outlook for MPS was “troublesome”. We wrote then: “The district’s sources of income may be limited in the future, its responsibility for health care for retirees will remain daunting and its ability to reduce staff costs will be limited by its need for ” attract and retain quality teachers and administrators. “

That pretty much sums up the financial outlook today.

On the revenue side, the MPS is highly dependent on general state school aid (called “equalization aid”) and property taxes, which together represent around 85% of its operating budget for schools.

The district has little control over the growth of these resources, as the combined amount is capped by annual income limits set by the state. These limits were frozen for all districts from 2016 to 2019. The state provided additional assistance that was outside the limits, but overall MPS saw very little revenue growth in these years to compensate its annual cost pressures.

An increase in state caps in 2020 and 2021 (by $ 175 and $ 179 per student, respectively) will provide additional revenue. But the overall growth in revenues allocated to the operating fund of MPS schools has not kept pace with inflation since 2013, and the increases for the next two years will not be enough to compensate for this.

On the spending side, since 2013, MPS has been able to significantly reduce and then limit the growth in annual healthcare spending and more than halve the amount of its healthcare liabilities for retirees (although at $ 750 million, the liability remains formidable). In fact, as revenues lagged, health care savings – as well as more recent efforts to cut central government spending – have been critical to the district’s ability to avoid major cuts to schools. .

Without new revenues, MPS leaders will likely have to find additional savings in health care and central administration – as well as other non-school areas such as transportation and facilities – to avoid further budget cuts. schools. This is particularly the case if administrators wish to grant annual salary increases to teachers.

But even if such reductions are implemented, it is unlikely to free up capacity for new investments in educational programs, reduced classrooms and support services which, according to MPS advocates, are necessary.

How does the slow growth in MPS revenue compare to other districts?

Although the low growth in income per student is not unique to MPS, the district stands out.

Enrollment in the MPS increased from 99,729 in the 1999-2000 school year to 82,096 in 2009-10 to 75,431 in 2018-19. The 8.1% drop this decade compared to a 1.4% drop in statewide registrations. This is the result of both demographic changes and fierce competition for students in charter and private schools and other public school districts via the state’s open enrollment program.

Enrollment is a key factor in state revenue limits and the general school assistance formula, and the steep drop in student MPS has hurt the district’s finances. Of course, having fewer students should allow the district to cut spending considerably, but MPS leaders point out that dropping out of school does not directly match their ability to reduce teachers and support staff. For example, they argue that the loss of a few students in a class does not mean that a full teaching position can be eliminated.

Although the MPS revenue problems are unique in some respects, other districts faced similar challenges and asked voters for relief by referendum.

In 2018, 157 school referendums were held in front of voters across Wisconsin, with 90% of these questions successfully worth more than $ 2 billion. The most significant of these was a $ 143.7 million referendum in the district of Middleton-Cross Plains; two Milwaukee County districts – Wauwatosa ($ 124.9 million) and Oak Creek / Franklin ($ 60.9 million) – were among the top five.

Does the MPS spend more than the other districts?

If you only look at the amount that MPS is allowed to spend based on the state’s basic income per student limit – defined by its equalization grants and property taxes combined – then the $ 10,297 per district student for The 2019-2020 school year is the fourth – the lowest of the 17 districts in Milwaukee County.

Supporters of the referendum maintain that the increase in property tax requested by the MPS would place the district in the middle of the school districts of Milwaukee County within the limit of income per student; it would be roughly equal to the $ 11,452 per student spent by Whitefish Bay.

But while spending per student based on the state revenue limit is an important barometer of spending, the MPS and other districts also receive other state and federal aid.

The most important – “categorical aids” – are intended for special categories of students, including the disabled, poor children and English learners. These aids help offset some, but not all, of the additional costs associated with educating special student populations.

MPS has a higher proportion of students eligible for categorical aid than most districts in Wisconsin – 82.9% of its students are economically disadvantaged and 19.7% are disabled, compared to state averages of 40, 7% and 14.0%. As a result, the district receives more categorical support and its total expenditure per student increases considerably when this support is included.

State data shows that total spending per pupil of MPS in education funds – that is, excluding items such as debt service, capital spending, and services food – was $ 14,742 for the 2017-2018 school year (the latest year for which comparative data are available). It is among the highest in Milwaukee County, with only the district of Nicolet (at $ 20,630) and its foster districts exceeding the MPS.

Compared to the other nine largest districts in the state, total MPS spending is the second highest. It is slightly lower than Racine Unified ($ 15,216) and slightly higher than the districts of Madison ($ 14,414) and Green Bay ($ 14,135).

It could be argued that the MPS must spend more on students who are eligible for categorical assistance because of the special needs of these students.

And there is this:

Category grants generally only offset part of the additional costs associated with special student populations; funds that would otherwise go to general education programs should be used to help finance these costs. In fact, we reported last year that the MPS had to spend approximately 17% of its authorized general expenses under the per-student income limit on costs associated with special education that are not reimbursed by categorical state aid and federal.

Overall, it is clear that any debate on the need for additional income in the neighborhood should take into account the unique challenges posed by its student population, which is among the most disadvantaged in the state and whose needs tend to be great. more expensive.

However, at the same time, the disadvantaged economic situation of a large percentage of the city’s residents calls into question their ability to afford a substantial increase in property tax (or higher rent payments caused by the stimulus) to support MPS and its major challenges.

This problem is exacerbated by the state’s unique approach to funding its local governments, which makes school districts, municipalities and counties all highly dependent on property taxes and has contributed to the high property tax rates of Wisconsin compared to other states.

Has MPS considered reasonable spending reductions?

The answer to this question depends on the definition one has of the word “reasonable”.

In 2018, former superintendent MPS Darienne Driver proposed major changes to the health and transportation policies of employees and retirees to help close a budget gap. These changes were rejected by the school board and have not been reviewed.

Changes in health care included an increase in employee co-payments and bonuses and an exclusion for spouses of employees who have access to health care from their own employer. It was estimated that once the changes were fully implemented, the savings would exceed $ 17 million per year.

Transportation changes would have included revising where bus transportation would be provided, staggering school start times to reduce buses and drivers, and increased use of Milwaukee County buses for students high school. These changes would have saved the district up to about $ 3 million a year.

Opponents argued that changes in health care would have affected the district’s ability to attract and retain high-quality teachers, and that employees are already paying more for their health care as a result of the major changes implemented. a few years earlier. And the transportation proposals, opponents argued, would have created disruption and reduced access to specialized programs for some parents and students.

Another savings opportunity is the physical footprint of the neighborhood.

A 2018 study commissioned by the MPS found that the buildings housing traditional MPS schools at that time could accommodate 78,000 students but housed only about 67,000. The study offered a roadmap to reduce the number of ‘MPS facilities and produce substantial annual operating savings.

As with health care and transportation, however, there can be tradeoffs.

The study identified hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in facilities that the district will need to maintain, which will increase capital spending and debt service in the future, regardless of efforts to reduce existing footprint.

Why did MPS choose to focus on operations?

MPS officials said the decision to hold an operational referendum was partially guided by polls.

A survey commissioned by the MPS asked likely voters to prioritize referendum spending priorities by importance and found that recruiting and retaining quality teachers topped the list of people deemed “extremely important”, although “Replacement of leaking roofs” came in third.

The first five also improved safety and security in schools, expanded special education and better prepared students for colleges and careers.

As a result of these and other factors, MPS officials decided to ask voters to provide additional resources to build the capacity and quality of education in the district. The additional property tax dollars could potentially help MPS improve compensation to retain and attract high-quality teachers, and increase teaching staff to reduce class sizes and increase supply in areas such as music, the arts, and vocational and technical education.

The decision is up to the voters.

On the one hand, the MPS is faced with an extremely competitive environment for teachers from kindergarten to grade 12, and its ability to recruit and retain them is linked to their remuneration and benefits. According to state data, the average salary of $ 60,384 for an MPS teacher during the 2018-2019 school year was the seventh lowest among the 17 districts of Milwaukee County, while his average social benefit was $ 18,243 was the third lowest.

On the other hand, the School Board already approved last fall salary increases for teachers and support staff which will be achieved through new salary scales. The 2019-2020 district budget includes an increase of $ 6 million to finance part of the new salary scales, but it is not known how it will finance the total cost of the compensation plan once it is fully implemented and how his ability to do so would be affected if the referendum is not approved.

Should additional taxpayers’ money for PMS be accompanied by requirements to ensure that the money is well spent?

It is reasonable to expect MPS to provide more details on its spending plans beyond the referendum question’s statement that the additional funds will be used to “support and expand educational programs, including providing more professional and technical training programs, attract and retain certified staff. educators, and the expansion of art, music, physical education and language programs.

In addition, we have previously raised concerns about the fact that MPS is facing its deep fiscal challenges without having a long-term strategic plan or principles to guide spending reduction efforts. We believe that such a plan is necessary whatever the outcome of the referendum.

That said, other school districts in the state have managed to hold operational referendums before voters without establishing detailed spending or accountability plans. It could be argued that the MPS should not be subject to a different standard.

Rob Henken is president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum; Anne Chapman is a principal investigator and Jason Stein is a research director.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/solutions/2020/01/16/mps-referendum-proposed-tax-hike-what-milwaukee-voters-need-know/4470338002/