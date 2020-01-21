What meat eaters really think of veganism

Most people in the UK are dedicated meat eaters – but for how long?

Research and article by Chris Bryant, PhD student at the University of Bath

My recent study of meat eaters’ attitudes showed that most respondents generally viewed veganism as ethical and good for the environment.

It seems that practical issues of taste, price, and convenience are the main obstacles preventing more people from joining veganism – and not contradicting the basic idea. This could have a significant impact on the future of the food industry as meat alternatives become tastier, cheaper and more general.

My survey of 1,000 adult men and women in the UK found that 73% of those surveyed rated veganism as ethical, while 70% said it was good for the environment. But 61% said a vegan diet wasn’t fun, 77% said it was uncomfortable, and 83% said it wasn’t easy.

Other possible obstacles such as health problems and social stigma did not seem to be as important. 60% viewed veganism as socially acceptable and more than half as healthy.

The idea that most meat eaters agree with the principles of veganism may seem surprising to some. However, other studies have led to similar conclusions. For example, one study found that almost half of Americans supported a ban on slaughterhouses.

The spread of taste, price and practicality as obstacles to change also reflects previous findings. A British survey found that by far the most common reason why people aren’t vegetarian is simple: “I like the taste of meat too much.” The second and third most common reason was the high cost of meat replacement and the fight for food ideas.

These findings pose an interesting challenge for climate and animal lawyers. People are largely aware that there are good reasons to reduce their consumption of animal products, but they are usually not prepared to bear the personal costs.

Eating motivation

Decades of research into the behavior of food has shown that price, taste and convenience are the three main factors in the selection of food. For most people, ethics and environmental sustainability don’t matter.

Experimental research has also shown that eating meat can change people’s views on the morality of eating animals. In a study, participants were asked to rate their moral concern about cows. Before answering, the participants were given either nuts or dried meat to nibble on.

The researchers found that eating beef jerky made participants less concerned about cows. People don’t seem to choose meat because they think there are good reasons for it – they think there are good reasons for eating meat.

In this way, the standard (and frankly enjoyable) behavior of meat eating can be an obstacle to clear thinking about our food systems. How can we be expected to discuss this honestly if we are so interested in the conclusion that eating meat is okay?

Fortunately, things change. The range, quality, and affordability of vegan options have exploded. My survey was conducted in September 2018, a few months before the extremely successful release of Greggs’ vegan sausage roll.

Since then, we’ve seen an avalanche of high-quality, affordable vegan options in UK supermarkets, restaurants, and even fast food stores. These enable meat eaters to simply replace animal products one meal at a time. If Subway offers a version of its Marinara meatballs that is compatible with your ethical and environmental views, why should you choose the one made from an animal when the alternative tastes the same?

The widespread availability of these options means that the growing number of vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians in the UK have more choices than ever. Not only will this tempt more people to try vegan options, but it will also be much easier for aspiring vegetarians and vegans to stick to their diets.

With the choice of the consumer comes the competition of the producers and here we will see the magic of the market. If you’re of the opinion that those who want to reduce their meat consumption will be spoiled for choice in 2020, you should first wait and see how these food giants improve and cheapen their vegan offerings as they compete for a rapidly growing customer segment.

We may experience an explosion in research for perfect vegetable meat analogs. In the meantime, the development of real animal flesh grown from stem cells without the animals is picking up speed.

Cheaper and tastier

While these replacement products will be tastier, more nutritious, and cheaper over the next ten years, animal meat remains largely unchanged. No wonder the animal breeding industry is nervous. The demand for meat and dairy products drops drastically as the market for alternatives skyrockets.

In the United States, two major milk producers have filed for bankruptcy in recent months, and a recent report estimated that the meat and dairy industries will collapse in the next decade.

As a result, the average meat eater has a dilemma. Most agree with the reasons for being vegan, but reject the price, taste, and convenience of the alternatives.

As these alternatives become cheaper, better, and more widely available, meat eaters need to ask themselves how good the alternatives must be before deciding to consume in line with their values. As one of the last people to pay for unnecessary animal slaughter because the alternative was just “pretty good”, it won’t look good in the near future.

This study was partly funded by Viva !, a vegan charity (www.viva.org.uk)