What makes the Super Bowl so American?

SALT LAKE CITY – field generals. Captains. Gunslingers. Blitzes and bullets and bombs. From winning the battle in the trenches to protecting your territory to defending the home field, football drips with references to war. And the NFL has made full use of it.

In addition to military vocabulary, the competition has also embraced patriotic iconography such as flyovers, elaborate national folk songs and field format flags. The NFL is not alone, certainly, but it has been the most successful in equating support for the competition with support for the nation.

Especially in the age of protest initiated by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the NFL’s relationship with patriotism and militarism has raised questions about what it means to be proud of one’s country.

“Football was far ahead of the other competitions in the way it promoted itself,” said Robert Gudmestad, a history professor at Colorado State University, “and it uses patriotism – and in particular militarism – as a way to make contact with his fans. “

Patudism, Gudmestad explains, means respect and worship for the country, especially its ideals. Militarism means that military power is shown.

“The two are often connected because many people see militarism as an expression of patriotism. So the idea of ​​”support for the troops” is that militarism or is it patriotism? “He wondered. “I think you could argue that it is both.”

This overlap is clear in the NFL. After all, military terminology suits football because it is a violent, hyper-male sport, built around strategies for controlling and conquering territory. It is (mostly) played outside, which makes more viaducts possible than traditional umbrella sports, such as basketball and hockey. The NFL also plays fewer games, so every game is magnified, making every Sunday a community event and therefore a chance to gather in unity, both behind the team and the country.

And Super Bowl Sunday occupies the height of symbiosis.

John Steward, the uncle of Rob Havenstein (79) of Los Angeles Rams, becomes emotional while singing the national anthem before the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football match against the New England Patriots on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

David Goldman, Associated Press

How did we get here?

The connection of the NFL with America goes back to the 1950s, wrote Gudmestad. Office jobs were booming. The Cold War was a constant threat. Americans feared that men would become too weak at the wrong time. The competition recognized the potential of the game to fill this niche in the social structure, standardized playing the national anthem, introduced flyovers and gave patriotic halftime shows in early Super Bowls. “It was a deliberate attempt on our part to bring the patriotism element to the Super Bowl,” former NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle told the New York Times in 1991.

Even in the 90s, the game was so saturated in Americana that the Times called it “the Star-Spangled Super Bowl.” To a large extent because, as the author of the story noted Ira Berkow, “the N.F.L. discovered that wrapping oneself in the flag or whatever was politically useful does not hurt the cash register. “

The events of September 11, 2001 and the resulting “Global War on Terror” have strengthened the band. The Washington Post called the first Super Bowl after 9/11 a “mid-winter version of the fourth of July, a national pep rally wrapped in red, white, and blue.” The New England Patriots even won that year (by luck or by wrinkle).

But this strategy has also brought its problems, perhaps best illustrated by the former Arizona Cardinal’s security Pat Tillman. Inspired by the events of 9/11, Tillman quit his football career and joined the army in 2002. He was killed in battle in 2004 and became a national emblem for patriotic sacrifices. The NFL completely milked it by recommending teams to wear a “40” – Tillman’s number – on their helmets and to dedicate a Hall of Fame exhibition to him, while the cardinals withdrew his number and built a statue of him outside the University of Phoenix Stadium. The nature of his death, however, in the words of prominent sports culture critic Dave Zirin, “turned out to be an obscene hoax.”

Yes, he died in a fight, but because of friendly fire from his fellow Army Rangers. In an interview with Zirin in 2008, Tillman’s mother criticized the NFL’s reaction and said the competition “exploited” him for the patriotic resonance that his sacrifice would have with fans, while offering little help or interest in finding out what actually happened to him.

Because the NFL was so intertwined with the army, the scandals went both ways. The NFL was not the only entity that built its brand. The army also decided to use its association with the NFL and other competitions for the marketing of its own, culminating in a phenomenon called “paid patriotism”.

Gladys Knight sings the national anthem for NFL Super Bowl 53, on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in Atlanta.

Gregory Payan, Associated Press

A 2015 report from the Republican Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake showed that the Pentagon spent more than $ 10 million over four years in recruiting sporting events and luring teams to honor service members.

“It’s time to make the legitimate tributes of major sports teams to our soldiers shine with national pride,” the senators wrote, “instead of being thrown under the whiteness of marketing gimmicks that American taxpayers paid for.”

The NFL quickly banned such deals and the Pentagon announced it would stop paying for patriotic screenings at sporting events. Nevertheless, it is difficult to claim that the ‘marketing gimmick’ has ended completely.

Consumerism as patriotism

Consider the annual “Salute to Service” weekend of the NFL, as well as the associated equipment. Deadspin’s Drew Magary criticized the program for clearing the reality of war: “The competition and the army have achieved such a perfect symbiosis at this point that we do not even keep an eye out for such promotions.” Indeed, does everything seem wondering about the Miami Dolphins New Era Olive 2019 Salute to Service Sideline Adventure Bucket Hat for men?

Probably not, because although it is somewhat absurd that a green bucket hat with the dolphins logo can be considered patriotism, it is generally accepted. The NFL says it does not benefit from its Salute to Service equipment sales, and donates the profit to “the NFL military non-profit partners.” But it still gets something from the deal.

“That is the competition that does its best to engage at a national level with moral authority,” wrote Magary. “It helps to present the competition as a kind of noble social enterprise, while it is actually just an entertainment company and a money-making device designed to make billions of dollars.”

Gudmestad called this phenomenon “consumerism as a proxy for patriotism” – a nice way to say that buying NFL products with a military brand becomes an act of patriotism because it shows the support of the troops.

Gudmestad explains the dangers of such an image in his military history lesson by the example of Gary Sinise, the actor who Lt. Then played in Forrest Gump. Sinise has since formed a foundation and a bond – the Lt. Dan Band – who plays benefit concerts for soldiers and donates to the charities of veterans.

“This man cares about veterans,” he will tell his students, “because he is experiencing discomfort.”

Patriotism of the NFL by ease, meanwhile, is not a scandal – the NFL has donated $ 34 million to military targets since 2011, and buying a camouflage Chiefs sweater is contributing. But the proxy relationship is clear – the buyer gets more than he gives – which can dilute the intention.

“It’s a handy form of patriotism – or fake patriotism – that doesn’t do much to change that person’s life,” Gudmestad said. “They have no skin in the game.”

The connection has nevertheless helped to anchor football as the typical American game, regardless of baseball that stands as the so-called “national pastime.” Writer in the Los Angeles Times, English professor Mark Edmundson, University of Virginia, quoting Washington Post columnist Mary McGrory commented: “Baseball is what we were. Football is what we have become. “

He used her claim to support his argument that football is a unique American game, “that it reflects our national identity and national values,” and that football, unlike baseball, which is hugely popular in Japan and the Caribbean, never spread outside America (and to a much lesser extent, Canada). Why?

“The best answers are sometimes the simplest,” Edmundson wrote. “Football is a warlike game and we are a warlike country. Our love for football is a love, no matter how self-conscious, of ourselves as a fighting and (hopefully) victor. “

He also approached the question philosophically. Aristotle, he said, would see football as an outlet – a place to unload an accumulation of negative emotions. But Plato would see it as a reflection – that “we become what we see.”

If Plato was right, what happens if we not only see the warlike nature of the game, but also the entanglement of the game with military support and a sense of patriotic identity?

The answer – or at least the question – exploded in national consciousness in 2016.

The Kaepernick question

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick arose in the middle of a national debate about what it really means to be patriotic when he sat in front of the national anthem during a 2016 preseason competition. He did this to protest against racial inequality and police violence and said he would continue to do so until the American flag “represents what it should represent,” although he knelt the following week instead of sitting on the advice of a veteran who was told him this would be more respectful.

Reactions flowed from the top, starting with President Donald Trump, who said that Kaepernick “should find a country that works better for him” – a feeling shared by many football fans who took the form that his protest took.

“Kaepernick becomes patriotic because he criticized the United States,” Gudmestad said. “That’s not my position, but if you don’t like it, it’s the position you would take.”

He was not the first to do that. The then Denver Nuggets, for example, guarded Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf refused to participate in national anthem festivals in 1996 because the flag was “a symbol of oppression, of tyranny.” Falling back Marshawn Lynch did not always stand for the national anthem, but told his Oakland Raiders coach “it is not a form of anything other than being me.”

But Kaepernick was the first to do this as a protest in the age of social media, reinforcing both opponents and supporters.

But the fact that he played football also contributed to the substantial setback. For so long fans were used to the NFL who practiced some sort of forced patriotism: not only does everyone stand for the national anthem, salute the flag and appreciate the power of an overpass, but coaches sometimes wear camo gear and soldiers parachute on the field and coaches and players visit the troops. Patriotism becomes respectful and mandatory.

It is worth noting that standing for the national anthem was not always the norm for NFL players, and per Snopes players remained in the dressing room during the national anthem before primetime games until 2009. From that moment on, teams had to include players in pregamous festivities, join until the collective break that rivals a stadium when – especially during the Super Bowl – a huge flag is rolled out and the national anthem plays and the NFL fans remind that country (namely respect for country) for football should come in a ceremony that can compete with a religious spectacle.

The NFL is certainly not the only driving force behind patriotism as product placement, but the response to Kaepernick among NFL fans shows its importance in the competition.

“(NFL fans) are so used to promoting patriotism and militarism at football matches that someone has to come and say,” No, the United States should reconsider the way African Americans are treated “and talk about another social problem, that’s the same as doing something terrible in a catholic church, “said Gudmestad. “Kaepernick goes against the way the NFL has positioned itself for 20, 25 years to bring patriotism to market.”

Kaepernick’s view of patriotism places reform above reverence, aimed at perfecting ideals instead of worshiping them. This kind of patriotism, because it is not what the NFL has tuned in to, is a difficult sale to fans.

“Today’s NFL cannot afford to offend half of its potential audience to please the other half,” wrote Michael Oriard in Slate 10 years ago, almost prophesying what would happen if someone like Kaepernick came. “Patriotic impressions will continue, but in forms … calculated to unite instead of sharing.”

Gudmestad was clear that this is not the fault of the NFL – the competition only reinforces something that is already there.

“Mainstream America likes its history a bit handy, simple, and nostalgic, and many people don’t really want to think about the messy parts of American history and the ways in which America’s ideals in the Declaration of Independence,” he said.

From the side of the NFL, which manifests itself through remediated war images – as humanitarian aid and courageous sacrifice. But in the Trump and Kaepernick era, it may be worthwhile to apply a Zirin principle in a column about Tiger Woods.

At the time, Woods remained notoriously apolitical. Zirin argued that such a position was no longer possible. “To say that you have no opinion in this climate is to have an opinion,” he wrote. “Or, as Dr. King said,” There comes a time when silence is a betrayal. “

The NFL is not silent about its appeal to patriotism, but is patriotism itself political too? Is unifying patriotism still possible? It seems harder. Consider the fact that Trump will be interviewed during the Super Bowl pregame show by well-known supporter and conservative expert Sean Hannity. In 2017 he appeared with the then Fox News commentator Bill O’Reilly. His predecessor President Barack Obama was also interviewed for the Super Bowl every year.

In theory, there should be nothing political to interview the president for a national meeting. There is also nothing political about the national anthem. But in the Trump and Kaepernick era, regardless of political beliefs, it’s hard not to look at that realm and stumble.

Perhaps that is what is most American about the Super Bowl, at least this year: it challenges Americans to define what it means to be American instead of having the NFL or someone else define it for them.