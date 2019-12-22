What makes a perfect cricket ground?

Loading...

Normal text size Larger text size Extra large text size

The terrain for this year's Boxing Day Test is perhaps the most examined stretch of grass in Australia. Indeed, it has not behaved like a cricket ground should, in recent summers, cast a shadow over one of the biggest events on the sports calendar.

A crisis point occurred in December when a Sheffield Shield game between Victoria and Western Australia at MCG had to be canceled due to dangerous terrain. Until then, the problem with some of the “G” test strips was the opposite: they were boring.

Just as the most artfully crafted cricket balls are designed to change and degrade during a game, defining how the ball behaves, changes in court are also essential.

Players watch a field man attempt to level the field on the fifth day of the Boxing Day test in 2017.

But instead of the leather and linen that create the perfect missile, the perfect terrain is a fine mixture of clay, earth and grass.

The Melbourne Cricket Club, owner of MCG, has embarked on a multi-million dollar redesign of its grounds in order to produce a world-class surface worthy of the famous stadium, but it's a long-term project.

This Boxing Day, the eyes of the cricket world will be drawn to the turf as many Australian as New Zealand teams. Another problematic pitch and the reputation of the CWM will take another hit, or worse …

What makes the perfect pitch?

The perfect pitch changes during a test, scheduled to last five days, favoring bowlers at some stages and hitting at others. On opening day, it should offer rhythm and rebound, and potentially a swing or sewing movement for fast bowlers.

Inflatable terrain suitable for lateral movement can also help spin bowlers. As the great leg spinner Shane Warne often said: "If it sews, it turns." The surface should also be "real", allowing the batter to rely on the path of the ball and take his shots, having survived the first attacks of the rapids.

During days two and three, the pitch should dry out and deteriorate slightly but be in its optimal state for the batter. Now is the time to cash in and pile up on the slopes. On the fourth day, the cues created by the fast bowlers as they progress should become more prevalent, creating a "rough" area near the hitting area.

The fourth and fifth days are when the spinners should have their chance to shine, by aiming the ball in the rough, where it catches and turns off the field. The team that defeats the last ones has to negotiate these difficult conditions, which can create a fascinating competition if it tries to win or save a test against a world class spinner. Deterioration can also help fast bowlers as it can cause uneven rebounds and, as the ball ages, a reverse swing.

The problem at CWM in recent years is that the pitch has not deteriorated as much as it should. The ball also did not bounce and carry, kicking the counter keeper's gloves on the morning of a test opening. Instead, it is "slow" terrain, with bullets dying at the doorman's ankles or even reaching him on the second rebound.

To be frank, this makes cricket dull, with apologies to former English captain Alastair Cook, who failed 244 on the 2017 Boxing Day test.

"We want it to have some rhythm, bounce and lateral movement," said Peter Roach, director of operations for Cricket Australia. "We want to see more movement in this wicket and more action in the early days of the test match."

What's wrong with walk-in locations?

Free or portable sites are popular in places that host multiple sports, concerts, and even wrestling events because they can be thrown into the ground, literally.

The CWM tested drop-ins in 1996, in part to prepare for hosting football at the Sydney Olympics. AFL is a big fan of portable fields because footballers complain that the hard central wicket area is causing injury; drop-in centers are used at Adelaide Oval and the new Perth Stadium, which have been redeveloped for this reason.

The redeveloped WCS, however, has so far resisted visits, although it does harbor the Sydney swans because it sees itself as a traditional cricket ground. The same goes for the Gabba in Brisbane, which is considered by many players to have the best terrain in the country – fast and bouncy and suited to the Australian style of play. Drop-in critics say there is a similarity to them and that they steal patterns from their individual characteristics. For example, the MCS has always been a revolving window.

Shaun Marsh is struck on the helmet on the first day of a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and WA. A different strip will be used for the test the day after Christmas.

What's wrong with the CWM?

The walk-in kiosks at & # 39; G are about 20 years old – and tired. The surface was too hard and did not deteriorate during the matches, becoming a soul destroying "road" for the bowlers. This is where the extra water came in for this month's unfortunate shield clash.

Curator Matt Page was obviously trying to inject some extra life into the field when he watered it before the game, but he went too far. When the balloon hit the wet ground the first morning, it created divots, which hardened under the sun in an uneven surface. The ball then rose unexpectedly in the helmet and body of WA drummers Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, respectively. Play was abandoned for the day and then stopped the next morning after the pitch was deemed unsafe.

"It was maybe two or three hours from being a very good cricket wicket," Victorian drummer Aaron Finch told Triple M.

"MCC has probably eliminated a lot of flak in the past two years to find out how flat the wickets are, and I think something needs to be done. It tried to push a little and could have gone too far in # 39; other sense. " . "

Finch believes that experience will ultimately help Page strike the right balance.

Page, who arrived from the Western Australian Cricket Association in early 2018, has not prepared the contested terrain of 2017. He has since been part of a monumental effort to address the pitch issues of the CWM, but the officials recognized that it could take two to three years. More specifically, Page worked to soften the connection between the locations and the base on which they rest by removing the concrete slab under the block of the central gate. The idea is to improve the flow of moisture between the pitches and the sand and earth below, by helping the pitches to break.

However, the GCM counters are still held in concrete trays, unlike the variety of porous open-bottom steel now used in Adelaide and the Perth stadium, the latter having a higher clay content. The Adelaide Oval drop-in was hailed, but it should be remembered that four of her last five tests were day and night devices, for which additional grass was left on the ground to protect the pink ball, which helped the fast bowlers.

The number of steps in the middle of the CWM has also been increased from 10 to seven in order to increase the wear of the square. Large sites have multiple locations so they can be used for different games in a season, where they will host Shield games, Big Bash games, limited international games and a test, the Flagship event.

MCC has also experimented with using different clays to tie together its training kiosks to find out if this deteriorates them faster.

MCC Director General Stuart Fox insists the place is on the "right track".

"We have made changes, like removing the concrete base in the middle. The drop-ins deteriorate badly on the fifth day. Ours haven't shown it, that's why we're trying to Animate things in the early stages of the game – the movement of the side seams is very important, "he says.

"Age has been a bit of a factor with the courts. As we progress over the next three years we will have new courts here which hopefully could be a new brand of cricket for the CWM. "

The MCG field after it was decided that he was not sure whether to continue playing during a match at Sheffield Shield in early December.

Can places be deprived of their international status due to bad location?

They certainly can. As part of a program announced in 2017 by the International Cricket Council, which aimed to hold sites and commissioners responsible for substandard and falsified lands and grounds, the sites receive public ratings from the referees of ICC match after each international match.

The sites accumulate demerit points for a field or an external field whose grade is below average, poor or improper. These demerit points are counted over a continuous period of five years and, if a field accumulates five points, it loses the right to host international cricket for 12 months. The Boxing Day 2017 testing ground received a "mediocre" rating (three demerit points), but fortunately for the CMC, it was just before the point system incapacity is activated. Last year's pitch for the Test against India was rated "fair".

What are the challenges for the CWM and the MCS?

Cricket officials and broadcasters are sweating on these tests as they are the iconic events of the summer, played at the height of the holiday season, when attendance and audience are high. These places – unlike Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide – also benefit from closing dates during Christmas and New Years. The other sites would like to have this luxury, so the Melbourne and Sydney tests must be a commercial success and a success with crowds and viewers to maintain a grip on these popular dates.

Another reason why an entertaining cricket fight for survival in a crowded sports calendar is crucial is an entertaining battle at the Melbourne and Sydney tests – at a time when fans can rather spend their money on a fast paced Twenty20 game with a lot of six it's all in three and a half hours.

The agreement between the MCC and Cricket Australia for the MCG to organize the Boxing Day Test expires this summer, but the Minister of Sports of Victoria, Martin Pakula, is categorical: he is not going anywhere.

What can we expect the day after Christmas?

The terrain for this test against New Zealand will be a different strip from that used for the confrontation of the abandoned shield. In light of the Shield experience, the ground is unlikely to be overwatered; the trick will be to make sure it has enough grass and moisture to produce a lively contest.

Australian coach Justin Langer hopes that drummers and bowlers will receive the same encouragement. "What we do know is that we hope it is not too flat because this is not the show we want in the cricket test, isn’t it? ; isn't it? When you see a contest between bat and ball, the cricket test is a great spectacle, "he said.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading