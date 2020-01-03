What led to the US air strike against an Iranian general?

Loading...

The United States killed Iran's top general on Friday in an air raid at Baghdad International Airport, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. This is what you need to know about what led to the attack and the story behind the US relationship with Iran. Q: How did this happen? A: Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was the target of the US attack on Friday, which was carried out by an armed American drone, according to a US official. His vehicle was hit on an access road near Baghdad airport. A senior Iraqi security official said the air raid took place near the cargo area after Soleimani left his plane and joined his assistant, Abu al-Muhandis, and others in a car. The official said the plane had arrived from Lebanon or Syria. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give official statements. It's unclear why Soleimani and al-Muhandis were in Iraq, but Iran-backed militias recently violated the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad during a New Year's Eve attack. Q: Why did the United States point to Qassem Soleimani? A: The Department of Defense says it killed Soleimani because "he was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region." US officials also say Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to make and use especially deadly roadside bombs against US troops after the invasion of Iraq, although Iran has denied it. The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that President Donald Trump had ordered the strike, saying that "Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of coalition and US service members and for the injuries of thousands more." Q: What led to death? air attack? A: Friday's airstrike also follows the New Year's Eve attack by Iran-backed militias against the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The attack on the two-day embassy, ​​which ended on Wednesday, caused Trump to order some 750 US troops deployed in the Middle East. The embassy rape followed American airstrikes that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The US military said the attacks were in retaliation for the murder of an American contractor in a rocket attack against an Iraqi military base that the United States blamed the militia. "What we have made clear to the Iranians, we will not tolerate the killing of Americans on December 27, an American was killed in Iraq …," Pompeo told CNN. "We saw the flow of intelligence that spoke about Soleimani's travels in the region and the work he was doing to put more Americans at risk and it was time to take steps to deter further aggression by Qasem Soleimani and the Iranian regime, as well as to try to reduce the situation. The risk of doing nothing was enormous. " The United States also blames Iran for a series of attacks on tankers, as well as an assault in September on the Saudi Arabian oil industry, which temporarily halved its production. Q: What was the purpose of the attack? A: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN that the attack had thwarted an "imminent" attack in the region, but declined to give details about the intelligence on which he based his statement. The Pentagon added that "this attack was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans" and the United States "will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world." Q: What is the history of tension between the United States and Iran? A: The roots of the last Iran-USA. UU. The crisis dates back to 2018, when President Donald Trump moved away from the Iranian nuclear agreement, one of the characteristic achievements of his predecessor Barack Obama, and again imposed severe sanctions on the country. As part of the agreement, which was reached between the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China, Iran agreed to reduce the number of their centrifuges (tube-shaped machines used to enrich uranium, which is used to nuclear energy) and cut its reserves of uranium supplies. In addition, Iran agreed to limit its uranium research and development and allow inspectors to access its nuclear facilities. In exchange for compliance, all nuclear sanctions against Iran were lifted in January 2016, reconnecting the country's stagnant economy with international markets. Trump criticized the agreement, calling it unilateral, and said that, even with the restrictions of With the current agreement, Iran was still a threat to the United States. "It is clear to me that we cannot avoid an Iranian nuclear bomb under the rotten and rotten structure of the current agreement," Trump said. "The agreement with Iran is defective in its essence. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen." Before the Trump administration, Iran's nuclear program expanded in the 1990s and "may have received design information" for a bomb and investigated explosively. detonators, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. In the 2000s, an undercover nuclear site was discovered, although Iran denies that its nuclear program had a military division. When Iran resumed nuclear enrichment in 2006 under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, it led several world powers to impose crippling UN sanctions. CNN and Associated Press contributed to this report.

