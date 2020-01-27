What Latter-day Saints Can Learn from the History of Utah Women's Voting

Seraph Young, 23, Latter-day Saint and grand-niece of Brigham Young, became the first known woman to vote legally in an election in the United States under an equal suffrage law on 14 February 1870.

Several Utah women voted in the Salt Lake City municipal elections, like Seraph Young, that day. Nearly 2,000 women would vote in the Utah territorial elections six months later.

But at the national level, women would not get the right to vote until 1920.

In 2020, the United States commemorates the 100th anniversary of the nineteenth amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. Utah, however, celebrates the 150th anniversary of Utah’s first female vote. Before most women in the United States could vote once, the women of Utah had won the vote twice.

Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, said as members of the Church learn this story, “I hope they will appreciate more women of the Church, past and present. They were so willing to share their experiences and ideas and to express themselves. And we must speak out in our time. “

Winning the right to vote – twice

Utah was a territory when the law giving the vote to women was signed in February 1870. Wyoming was in fact the first territory to grant the right to women, but the elections in Utah took place before the elections of Wyoming.

The Female Relief Society of Nauvoo had been organized 28 years earlier in March 1842 by the Prophet Joseph Smith. Relief Society played an important role at the start of the suffrage movement as it provided a framework for sharing information and coordinating efforts.

Emmeline B. Wells was one of the most active female suffrage leaders in Utah and represented Utah at the National Woman’s Suffrage Association convention in 1879. For 37 years, she edited the Woman’s Exponent, helping to disseminate ideas and information on female suffrage. She would later become the fifth general president of the Relief Society.

“If anyone needs a demonstration that the early leaders of the Church support the rights and freedoms of women, this is the newspaper,” said Sister Bingham. “It was published for women, written by women, and supported by Church leaders.”

Sister Wells became friends with national women’s rights activists Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Anthony and Stanton visited Utah to speak to the Relief Society – which was then the largest body of emancipated women in the United States.

For 17 years, Utah women have claimed the right to vote until they are denied their rights by federal anti-polygamy laws. The Edmunds-Tucker Act of 1887 revoked the voting rights of Utah women, whether or not they practice plural marriage.

Emmeline B. Wells (1828-1921) was general president of the Relief Society, writer and editor for Woman’s Exponent, a fortnightly periodical created for Latter-day Saints, and was active in the female suffrage movement. and political. Credit: Utah State Historical Society

Sister Wells was instrumental in the founding and organization in 1889 of the Woman Suffrage Association of Utah, an adjunct to the National Woman Suffrage Association led by Anthony and Stanton. Utah women joined forces to regain the right to vote.

Despite some opposition to the constitutional convention, suffrage was included in the new state constitution when Utah became the 45th state in 1896. The women of Utah had won. Utah was the third state in the country by equal suffrage, after Wyoming and Colorado.

More women applied for political office after obtaining full suffrage. Dr. Martha Maria Hughes Cannon became the first female state senator in the United States after winning the 1896 election over her husband.

Relief Society: a voice for women

“Utah women have always been noticed in organized labor,” wrote Anthony and Stanton in “History of Woman Suffrage” published in 1887.

Anthony’s secretary then sent a copy of her published biography to Relief Society with this personal inscription, “To the women who have been loyal and helpful to Miss Anthony until the end of her excellent work.”

What can we learn from the early women of the Church and their impact on national leaders as they fought for equal voting laws? First, their experience of working together in Relief Society was essential.

“They were used to organizing and pushing for action, so it was only natural that they would then press for the right to vote. And then, once they were allowed to vote, they were knowledgeable and active voters, “said Tiffany Bowles, educator of the Church History Museum exhibit,” Sisters for Suffrage: How Utah Women Won the Vote “, Exhibited until January 2021.

Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, visits Church History Museum’s most recent exhibit, “Sisters for Suffrage: How Utah Women Won the Vote”, with Church History Museum educator Tiffany Bowles, November 21 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Second, the women of Utah were persistent. Reflecting on the early Relief Society sisters and how they organized themselves to advance women’s rights, Sister Bingham said, “This story inspires me to do the same – to persevere in being a voice for women, a voice for women around the world.

“We have such an opportunity as Relief Society sisters to work together, to support each other, to encourage each other and to work actively so that we can improve our situation, increase freedoms and increase the freedom to be able to achieve our potential. I think that is what Relief Society can do today, it has demonstrated in its time. “

In 2017, Sister Bingham spoke on the world stage at a United Nations panel and echoed the sentiments of former Relief Society leaders: “Although individually, we can do a lot of good, collectively, we can achieve much more.