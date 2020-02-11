What last chance performance does it deserve to win?

AGT: Champions Season 2 continued on Monday evening when 10 acts competed against each other in the final. Four of the files were Golden buzzer receivers earlier in the season, while the other six were tuned by the super fans (and in one case the judges).

Today’s show showed some incredible performances when the participants pulled out all the stops. That didn’t prevent Simon Cowell from posting a few negative reviews, of course, but what do you expect? Check out all of the performances below.

Watch the performances of the AGT Champions Final

Alexa Lauenburger

This 11-year-old dog trainer and Germany’s Got Talent winner returned to the stage with her talented puppies. This time they jumped, ran and danced in a conga line. Alesha Dixon said the dogs “melt my heart”. Howie Mandel said she “nailed it”. However, Simon Cowell said it wasn’t as good as her previous accomplishments.

Duo Transcend

This acrobatic couple won the judges’ choice in the semi-finals. Tonight they performed a sexy blindfolded trapeze act. The judges and the audience stood on the edge of their seats. Alesha said they “made it” and Heidi Klum called them “captivating”. Simon said it was their best performance because they took the risk.

Angelina Jordan

The 13-year-old Norwegian Got Talent winner received Heidi’s Golden Summer. Tonight she returned on stage to perform “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John. Heidi said Angelina made her proud and called her a “superstar”. Alesha called her an “old soul” and Simon praised her for taking a risk.

Boogie storm

Simon Cowell hit the Golden Summer to send these dancing stormtroopers into the finale, which sparked some controversy. Today’s performance began with an introduction to Simon’s son Eric’s Star Wars theme. Howie hummed the performance. Alesha said she was “pleasantly surprised”. Simon said, “the dark side has become the light side.”

The silhouettes

This shadow dance group from AGT received Alesha’s Golden Summer. Today’s performance told an emotional story about a homeless family. It ended up with the dancers spelling the word “goodness”. Alesha was in tears and Howie said they deserved to be there. However, Simon didn’t like it the last time.

Hans

This unique artist proved that Simon was wrong when he was chosen by the super fans in the final. Tonight he played “Let’s Get Loud” and the audience was on his feet. Simon hummed the act and called it “torture”. Alesha said, “This is terrible, but it’s so much fun.”

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

The young violinist from AGT was chosen by the super fans in the final. Tonight he played an haunting interpretation of the legendary song “Hallelujah” on his violin. Simon said he might have a chance to win the show, while Heidi praised him for competing against the other champions.

V. unbeatable

After receiving the Golden Summer from Howie Mandel, this Indian dance group returned to an incredible performance. Today’s routine involved bicycles, rolling tires, and movements that made Howie Mandel bow to them. He called her the best act on every Got Talent Show. Alesha called it “pure brilliance”.

Marcelito Pomoy

This Filipino singer with incredible reach made it to the finals thanks to the vote of the super fans. Tonight he played a duet of “Beauty and the Beast” alone. Heidi praised him for choosing well-known songs, and Alesha said he had “improved your game”. However, Simon said he should have done something that was “less predictable”.

Sandou Trio Russian bar

This former AGT trio has prevailed against champions with its risky and exciting routines. They played over a burning nail bed tonight. Alesha said that with each performance they raise the bar. Heidi said she was “speechless”. Simon called it “one of the three best performances of the night”.

Who will be crowned the winner of the “AGT Champions”?

This time, the judges have no say in who is chosen as the winner of AGT: The Champions after today’s final. Instead, it’s up to the super fans. But we won’t find out who they chose until the next Monday evening. Who would you choose if you had a say? Let us know in the comments.