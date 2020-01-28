What Jimmy Garoppolo had to say at the opening night of the Super Bowl

Former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to shine on the sport’s biggest stage. The current San Francisco 49ers QB will kick off their first Super Bowl on Sunday after winning two with the Patriots as a replacement for Tom Brady. Players featured at the opening night of the Super Bowl, formerly known as Media Day, Monday night at Marlins Park. The last time he participated in a Super Bowl media day, he was in the fray. This time he had his own scene. “This time I have a little more space. (I) live well now,” said Garoppolo. Brady reached out to his former protégé before the big game, according to Garoppolo. “He pulled a text right (saying) good luck and all like that, and just go deal with it,” said Garoppolo. wasn’t too complicated or anything, just go win. “Garoppolo saw Brady win two Super Bowls in person and understood how the six-time champion could handle the pressure. “His calm demeanor,” said Garoppolo of what he saw in Brady. “How he did it like it was another game and just step up and make big plays at the big moments. I mean, that’s what it is about.” With a victory on Sunday, Garoppolo would become the third quarterback of the 49ers to win a Super Bowl in Miami, joining Joe Montana and Steve Young. “Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as these two guys, it’s a great honor,” said Garoppolo. “It’s up to our team. We have to go into business this week. It will be a big test for us, but we can’t wait to do it.” The 49ers have a chance to win their sixth Super Bowl as a franchise, which would tie them to the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL record. “Getting six of them as a franchise is just unbelievable, so all we can do to help the organization grow,” said Garoppolo. “I’m proud of this team and all that we have accomplished so far.” Garoppolo is 19-5 years old as a starter since he was traded to the 49ers on October 31, 2017 by the Patriots. He started the first three games of the 2018 season before tearing up his ACL in week 3, which put him aside for the rest of the season, he certainly rebounded from his injury this season, leading the 49ers to a 15-3 record, including the playoffs. It is only the third quarterback in franchise history to win 15 or more games in one season. “I was just thinking about it the other day, it’s pretty crazy,” said Garoppolo. “About a year ago, I was learning to run again. This year has been a whirlwind (but) it was a great time. I just had a great time with this team. ”Coincidentally, Garoppolo ripped his LCA against the same team he will face in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs. After being injured, Garoppolo said he received a surprise visit after Chiefs Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback game. “It was great,” said Garoppolo. “I had never met Pat before, so for him to come after the game and wish me luck and just like that, it really worked.” The 49ers and Chiefs will play Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to shine on the biggest stage in the sport.

The current San Francisco 49ers QB will kick off their first Super Bowl on Sunday after winning two with the Patriots as a replacement for Tom Brady.

Garoppolo was one of the players featured at the Super Bowl opening night, formerly known as Media Day, Monday night at Marlins Park.

The last time he participated in a Super Bowl media day, he was absent from the general fray. This time he had his own scene.

“I have a little more space this time. (I) live well now, ”said Garoppolo.

Brady reached out to his former protégé before the big game, according to Garoppolo.

“He pulled me a text right (saying) good luck and everything like that, and just go run the business,” said Garoppolo. “It wasn’t too complicated or anything, go win.”

Garoppolo saw Brady win two Super Bowls in person and understood how the six-time champion was able to handle the pressure.

“His calm demeanor,” said Garoppolo of what he saw in Brady. “How he did it like it was another game and just stepping up and making great games at the big moments. I mean, that’s what it’s about.”

With a victory on Sunday, Garoppolo would become the third quarterback of the 49ers to win a Super Bowl in Miami, joining Joe Montana and Steve Young.

“Just to be mentioned in the same sentence as these two guys, it’s a great honor,” said Garoppolo. “It’s up to our team. We have to go get our business done this week. It will be a great test for us, but we can’t wait.”

The 49ers have a chance to win their sixth Super Bowl as a franchise, which would tie them to the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the NFL record.

“Having six as a franchise is just unbelievable, so all we can do to help the organization move forward,” said Garoppolo. “I am proud of this team and all that we have accomplished so far.”

Garoppolo is 19-5 years old as a starter since he was traded to the 49ers on October 31, 2017 by the Patriots. He started the first three games of the 2018 season before tearing up his ACL in Week 3, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

He certainly rebounded from his injury this season, leading the 49ers to a 15-3 record, including the playoffs. He is just the third quarterback in franchise history to win 15 or more games in one season.

“I was just thinking about it the other day, it’s pretty crazy,” said Garoppolo. “About a year ago, I was learning to run again. This year was a whirlwind (but) it was a great time. I just had a great time with this team.”

Coincidentally, Garoppolo tore up his ACL against the same team he would face in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs.

After his injury, Garoppolo said he received a surprise visit after Chiefs Patrick Mahomes quarterback game.

“It was great,” said Garoppolo. “I had never met Pat before, so for him to come after the game and wish me luck and just like that, it really changed.”

The 49ers and Chiefs will play Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

.