What it's like to write fiction

In the meantime you have heard of fanfiction and the often very worthy writing that kept many high school students awake all night, addicted to every digital chapter. Recently, the sweet notion of nostalgia seems to be stuck with fanfiction, as many One Direction fans remember crazy trends that have occurred in fanfiction about the British / Irish boy band. Whether it is a description of the ‘green balls’ of Harry Styles, a mother who sells her daughter for money to the band, or a girl who caught Niall Horan’s attention by reading a book in the front row of their concert to read prove that they “not like most girls,” this content lets fans remember how ridiculous some of the most popular plots were. Fanfiction, however, is not all ridiculous and clichés. Many young fanfiction writers continue writing as adults, like me.

I started writing fanfiction when I was in seventh grade and my friend introduced me Degrassi. I was addicted right away because there were so many characters in the series that it wasn’t hard to find one that I wanted to look like in my not too distant high school career (although I soon discovered that a small Catholic school doesn’t work like a teenager) soap). I finished reading around the same time Alice’s adventures in wonderland and I was addicted to The hunger GamesPercy Jackson Maximum ride, and – of course thanks to the glory of 2009 – the Twilight saga. All of these series had a finite amount of content and were full of characters who hadn’t devoted many pages to them. For example, Alice Cullen Dusk, Clove from District 2 in The hunger Games, Clarisse La Rue from Percy Jackson, Fang from Maximum rideand more all had fanfiction pieces, although they only had a few scenes in their actual guns.

Fanfiction gave readers and viewers the chance to imagine what kind of adventures these characters could shine on. It offered fans the opportunity to play with already developed characters, so the only thing the writer had to focus on was action thought that would make the character behave the way they do in their own book or show. Some fanfiction takes those characters completely out of the universe where the original story even takes place to create an almost completely new concept. The options are virtually endless. Although this is not the kind of reads you could write a book about, they offer a powerful sense of imagination, and in many of them, a wealth of fantastic writing.

So I started writing fairly quickly. Immediately I came across one of the other attractive pros of fanfiction: support. As an introverted grower, even before I started writing about Canadian teenagers or the daughter of Ares, the idea of ​​sharing my writing seemed utterly frightening. Yet fans’ fiction was rooted in encouragement to post, so I did. If people would ask for a comment to continue writing or say they enjoyed what I wrote, my naive high school would feel like I won the Pulitzer Prize.

Fanfiction introduced me to criticism at a young age, so when I brought my original work to a table in collegiate creative writing lessons, I was prepared because I had experienced @ degrassibabe98 or someone who told me my ships were wack and that was true. my writing. It is something that was as valuable to me as a novice writer.

Really, I don’t think I would have ended up in those collegiate classes if I wasn’t for fanfiction. With the help of large communities of young readers and fans, I was able to discover the magic of telling stories in new genres and the ability to arouse people’s emotions by creating scenarios and characters that they can relate to . I learned that there is still a group that is enthusiastic to read and introduce themselves – you just have to look for them. Fanfiction finds strength in the fact that not everything has to be taken seriously. It causes mistakes and provides great stretching exercises in what a character could do. This makes it fun and allows young writers to push boundaries without fear of failure.

However, fanfiction is clearly often smuggled into daily life. There are plenty of people who are fooled with the aforementioned clichés or writing the substandard. Of course you cannot expect amateur writers to write as if they were on the New York Times Bestseller list – although some of them are probably talented enough to ever land there. Although there are many fanfiction pieces that are absolute imagination or have poor grammar, they are free stories that people write in their spare time. Fanfiction naturally has defective stories. There are numerous stories that are outrageous and that do not represent the vast majority of stories that are there. Most stories are only aimed at proposing new possibilities for characters that the writer knows and loves. There are of course many self-aware parodies of fans’ fiction, and these are fun lectures, but there are thousands of real stories from writers who are talented and willing to share with readers.

Really, fan fiction is at the heart of what happens when authors or entertainment writers make stories that are so powerful that their fans can’t help themselves to imagine more options. This sense of imagination itself is powerful and it should be encouraged even if it starts with a self-inserting story about a girl with a messy bun and an oversized sweatshirt being dragged to a One Direction concert.