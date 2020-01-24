Puneet Chowdhary is one of hundreds of thousands of people living and working in the United States who are waiting for a green card. She met her husband in the USA and they have two children together.

When we talk about immigration, we often focus on only one aspect: illegal immigration.

But every day, millions of people argue with the United States. “Legal immigration system. Many have lived and worked in America for years and are in limbo while struggling with a alphabet soup of Visa and Green Cards and a bureaucratic and long-waiting system.

An immigrant who applies for a green card today can expect a waiting period of 50 years.

1A listener Puneet Chowdhary drew our attention to this problem and she knows it well. She came to the United States from India in 2001 and told us how the balance of legal residence affected her life.

“I have not been to India in the past eight years because I am afraid not to return to the United States. I lost my father this year and could not go home to pay my respects.

If I tell someone that I am not yet a citizen, they take it twice. They have been here for so long, they say. Not only am I not yet a citizen, I still don’t know how many decades I have to wait. “

This episode is one of our show series suggested by our audience and we are speaking with Puneet Abigail Hauslohner, an immigration reporter for the Washington Post; and immigration attorney Eleanor Pelta about what it takes to stay legal in the United States.

