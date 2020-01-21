What it takes to build cars that keep people alive when they crash

What It TakesTrue stories of amazing women who work in cars.

I am just as impressed by the attraction of powerful and fast cars as the next person, but at the end of the day, the safety of a car is just as important to me as its performance. We joke about cars from the past decades and laugh because they are no longer our reality. Companies like Volvo and people like Malin Ekholm strive to protect us while driving.

When I look at a list of options for a car, I usually see engine options for more power, trim levels with aesthetic details, interior picks and fancy speakers, or satellite navigation systems. However, I don’t usually see any options for updated security features. And that’s good. Safer options shouldn’t come with a reward.

Note: no accident. This is a crash test.

Volvo is practically synonymous with vehicle safety because it has pioneered three-point seat belts, side impact airbags, and blind spot detection systems, to name a few. The Swedish automaker has been working for decades to make cars safer than everyone else, and in some cases, even safer than the regulations require. These efforts are now led by Malin Ekholm.

As Volvo’s Vice President of Safety, Malin firmly believes that a safe car is the key to a good car. She has spent the past 18 years building better, smarter cars that people can feel safe about. She called me from Sweden to tell me a little bit more about how she does it.

Kristen: How would you describe your role at Volvo?

Malin: I am the vice president of the Volvo Cars Safety Center. My job is focused on research … I think I could sum it up as a “cycle of life”.

We have both the detailed database at Volvo that started in the 1970s and the accident research team in my organization. You actually travel to accidents. They are on duty around the clock, and if an accident involving a Volvo vehicle occurs within an hour’s drive from Gothenburg, the police and fire departments have my team’s phone numbers and can call them to conduct an in-depth investigation, analyzing the accident. Not in the critical phase, but after the first critical phase to understand what happened to the car, what the weather was like, how the road friction and the other cars.

If we get permission from the people involved in the accident, we will have the medical journals translated by a doctor so that we can understand the seriousness of the injury. Everything, of course, coded and depersonalized. It starts here.

From there we move to my team and work with the statistics. We have our own database in Sweden, but we also have the global database because we need the global accident picture. We need to understand the scenarios that put people at risk. Combining data from both databases helps us to understand the situation better.

Then we have to understand and do research. Do we have the knowledge? Do we have the technology solutions? From a biomechanical point of view, a lot of research is done on behavior and everything in between.

We go into the concept phase of the vehicle with the engineering unit and look for technical solutions that can be industrialized and built into our cars. Then we look at virtual and physical crash simulations. Finally the cars go into production and we go back to the field. That is the circle.

Kristen: It sounds unfortunate that you have to learn from bad situations to improve the cars, but that’s how the experience works, I think.

Malin: That’s part of it, but now that the simulation tools are so powerful, we can actually use the computer and science to extrapolate and understand. We also have statistical methods to determine the potential of a particular safety function. We can do a proactive performance analysis. Yes, of course part of learning is history. The other part of learning is extrapolating from history so as not to even deal with specific situations. We do both.

Kristen: Obviously, Volvo has a reputation for being one of the safest cars you can buy. What did you do to help Volvo do this?

Malin: On the one hand, we have the design of the safety cage, but we have also examined the injury mechanism – especially spinal injuries. We have seen that quite a bit of force has entered the back of the person sitting in the driver’s seat or in the passenger seat through the car. We asked, can we do something with the seat structure to absorb some of this energy? Therefore, as of the XC90, a crumple zone is integrated in the seat of all Volvo vehicles as standard, which takes up the upper limit of the force levels in order to reduce the force that must be absorbed by your spine, because what happens when the car does not drive when you are not driving on the road, the chassis is in full impact, so that there is no longer any suspension.

Kristen: How do you deal with autonomous driving?

Malin: It is very important for us that you as the driver understand that you are responsible for the car. This means that we support and support you, but never accept it because we don’t want to put you in a situation where you may be confused as to who is responsible.

If we go into autonomy, the car will take responsibility. Until then, you as the driver are responsible.

There are many challenges. One is developing the technology. Another is the human factor. How do you make sure you feel safe and secure when someone else drives the car? And make sure that everything is done for you as a person? Protecting what is important to you is very, very important to us.

Kristen: What’s the craziest crash test you’ve ever done?

Malin: I am currently sitting in our fantastic crash facility. It was developed for the basic crash tests, but is also designed to enable us to do research. We have one of the tubes that is actually movable. You can do crash tests at different angles by turning the tube and shooting out the cars.

Externally, we have several real situations, one of which is a ditch. So if you watch the video of driving off the road, you will see the XC90 being shot out of the tube into a trench that is outside one of the angles of this tube. In another area there is a rock or structure that is natural but moves.

We also use the crash lab if there is a specific crash that we would like to learn more about for some reason. We can do a lab crash reconstruction once or twice a year to get more data from the crash dummies. You can install many sensors in a car in the crash laboratory that you don’t have in the field.

Our computers are an enormous resource, as much more is possible in less time. You can also add robustness: you can adjust the speed, angle and size of the occupants. As a reference for the new XC60, we ran about 30,000 computer simulations and crashed about 60 cars.

The physical crash is no less important, but we can do a lot of work with the computer to make sure we have a really strong product before we start the physical tests.

Kristen: What brought you into cars and Volvo?

Malin: I love the beauty of cars and I like the freedom they give. In autumn 1998 I saw the new S80 in Gothenburg and it was simply beautiful. I decided to have to work there and had the opportunity to get into brake technology. I am a mechanical engineer. I didn’t study automotive engineering at school, but I’m fascinated by cars. Security is of course very close to who I am, the value of the company and what it stands for.

Kristen: What is the engineering landscape like in Sweden? As you probably know, there aren’t as many women in engineering here in America as men. Is that the case in Sweden?

Malin: I speculate here, but it gets better. I would like to have more women in engineering. I don’t know why people shy away from it, to be honest, because it’s really, really fascinating. There are so many different options in engineering. You could specialize in anything.

In my management team I have a woman who is currently a professor of biomechanics. She is an expert on the human body. I also have another person on my management team who is a behavioral researcher. Engineering offers so many different perspectives and aspects. I think sometimes we think engineering is a bit … steel and metal, but it’s really about being curious, understanding, and trying to solve problems.

Kristen: Do you have advice for students, especially women, about what they could do to maybe do what you do someday? Not even specifically for safety technology, but only for the technology in general at a large automobile manufacturer?

Photo credit: Kristen Lee / Jalopnik

Malin: I would say that it is very important for me to be curious about how things work and to be curious about people around you. I strive to get better, to know more and to contribute more. Then you will find something you are passionate about.

I didn’t care which part of the car I was working on because I always felt like I was adding something to the product. Don’t be intimidated by details, but understand that the detail is part of a larger picture and keep that perspective on everything.

I think it is important to have more women because women are often the people who use our cars. You drive our cars. It is therefore important to understand the product from different perspectives.