What it is to be a united twin

NORTH SALT LAKE – It has been several years since Make-A-Wish's trip to Disney World, where a stranger took photos of Kendra and Maliyah Herrin, apparently surprised to see two very similar girls with one leg each.

He was so rude and unpleasant that they still remember how he felt.

That man's action was not a one-time event for both of them, now 17, and seniors at a Utah high school. They are mostly typical siblings and teenagers despite growing up in the public eye due to the unusual circumstances of their birth.

Kendra and Maliyah Herrin were born united in their abdomen, sharing a pelvis, kidney and liver and each controlling a leg. When they were 4 years old, a team of six surgeons and 25 support staff members of the Primary Children's Hospital separated them into a surgery that lasted 26 hours. The surgery captured international attention and both have been the subject of a short documentary, a book by their mother and countless news. They also appeared in Oprah more than once.

Both before and since the 2006 operation, they have been photographed and observed too many times to count by curious people. Experience has forced them to think a lot about inclusion and what diversity means and how to talk to those who are somewhat different. And they have reached a fairly simple conclusion.

"Don't be afraid to talk to someone. Don't look at them. Ask them if it's okay to ask what happened. But be respectful about it," says Kendra.

Maliyah nods. "Be nice," she says.

Now on the verge of adulthood, the Herrins met with Deseret News to talk about inclusion, disability and independence.

Any advice

The Herrin girls say they know other people with disabilities who have been bullied, including another group of previously united twins who bother to have one leg each. His own experience has been relatively more enjoyable than that.

They say they are often not excluded by other teenagers, partly because they grew up in their neighborhood and attend the same neighborhood of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so they have a solid network. The two, a girl with whom they have been friends since third grade and a new friend form a closed circle that does almost everything together, says Maliyah.

Maliyah thinks that maybe people are friendlier in Utah. Kendra thinks that the fact that they are open to talk about their lives helps.

Both girls prefer that curious people be direct.

"Asking is better than looking," says Maliyah, who sometimes hears parents shut up children who are curious. He prefers that they tell their children to come and ask their questions.

They have been asked about their challenges and why everyone has one leg for as long as they can remember, choosing their words to match the interrogator's understanding. With young children, they often simply say that they were united and that doctors had to separate them. This was explained by their parents, Erin and Jake Herrin.

They talk easily about their physical limitations. Kendra says her muscles are weaker than Maliyah's. They move quickly, use walkers when they are at school or elsewhere and move around in their home on stools with wheels like those seen in a doctor's office.

They have had many operations and quickly reached some of the highlights.

Grid View

Maliyah and Kendra Herrin "operate" their hospital friends at the Primary Children's Medical Center on July 11, 2006. The dolls have been instrumental in helping girls understand the medical procedures involved in their separation. Kendra has separated her wrists, but Maliyah has chosen to wait until after her operation. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Like any 4-year-old twin, Maliyah and Kendra Herrin go around and laugh in their room on June 21, 2006. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Hospital staff works to separate the twin twins Kendra and Maliyah Herrin during surgery at the Primary Children's Medical Center, Monday, August 7, 2006, in Salt Lake City. The 4-year-old twin sisters were born fused in the middle section, with only one kidney and one pair of legs, underwent surgery on Monday to separate them and allow them to lead an independent life. Aron Prigg

Dr. Rebecka Meyers, right, and Dr. Michael Matlak, second left, work with other hospital staff to separate twins Kendra and Maliyah Herrin during surgery at the Primary Children's Medical Center on Monday, August 7, 2006 in Salt Lake City. The 4-year-old twin sisters were born fused in the middle section, with only one kidney and one pair of legs, underwent surgery on Monday to separate them and allow them to lead an independent life. Aron Prigg

Jake Herrin, with a hat, his mother Patsy Herrin, his sister Amy Jones, his niece and nephew Monica and Jorge Dennis, at the bottom of the photo, Jake's sister, Anette Dennis and Jake's aunt, Marilyn Olsen, react before the news that Kendra and the daughters together of Jake Maliyah, were separated on August 7, 2006. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jake and Erin Herrin react to the news that their daughters, Kendra and Maliyah, separated on August 7, 2007. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jake and Erin Herrin react to the news that their daughters, Kendra and Maliyah, separated on August 7, 2007. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Erin Herrin hugs her daughter, Kendra, while Amy Jones, Erin's sister-in-law, and Jeff Warren, Erin's father, help Maliyah put on the sweater as they prepare to leave the Primary Children's Medical Center on September 17 of 2006. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Jake, Maliyah, Erin, Kendra, Amy Jones, Jake's sister and Courtney Herrin leave the Primary Medicalrens Medical Center on September 17, 2006. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Maliyah Herrin smiles as she undergoes dialysis while her mother, Erin, stays close on Monday, April 2, 2007 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Douglas C. Pizac, Associated Press

Erin Herrin kisses her daughter, Maliyah, before her surgeries when the father, Jake, visits Tuesday, April 3, 2007 at the Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Erin is donating one of her kidneys to her daughter, a united twin who separated last August. Al Hartmann

Holly Rosen-Moss, a child life specialist, takes Maliyah Herrin to the operating room with surgeon Dr. Rebecka Meyers on Tuesday, April 3, 2007, at the Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Maliyah, a previously united twin who separated last August, is receiving a kidney transplant from her mother. Al Hartmann

Maliyah Herrin is transferred from the operating table where she received a kidney from her mother to a stretcher by technician Malissa Hess and anesthesiologist Dan Evans to be taken to intensive care on Tuesday, April 3, 2007 at the Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City The 5-year-old girl was separated from her twin sister last August. Each girl kept one leg. Al Hartmann

Kendra, left, and Maliyah Herrin feed their nephew, Ezra, a snack at their North Salt Lake home on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Because they shared a kidney that Maliyah accessed through her shared liver (divided during the separation surgery), they knew she would need a kidney transplant and her mother donated one of her own shortly after they separated. In May 2018, Maliyah had a second kidney transplant. Dad Jake was not compatible, but he gave one of his kidneys through a "chain" where a family member donates to a couple from another family who needs it, who donates to a couple from another family. Chains can involve several families. The girls jokingly note that exactly half of their family, which includes twin brothers Austin and Justin, sister Courtney and their nephew Ezra, have one kidney each.

Maliyah underwent cardiac surgery and both girls underwent surgeries and then replaced the titanium rods to straighten their backs, as well as smaller procedures to adjust those rods as the girls grew. Kendra underwent surgery to place a plate on her femur to stretch her leg, so she pointed further forward and the doctors then placed a larger plate. Much of what happened was unpredictable, such as when Maliyah broke his rod on his back and jumped on his leg in a bachelorette party.

Rod replacements “are the least of our problematic surgeries. It's easy, "says Kendra, who had an infection that required surgery and kept it from the first month of her senior year. She still has A and B, she says proudly.

How many "So many" surgeries, Kendra sighs while Maliyah nods solemnly.

They say they never ignore a well-asked question.

Kendra offers other advice for both applicants and those with disabilities who are asked: "You don't know their situation, so be nice."

But taking photos? Never!

"You're normal," Kendra means. “If I only took one picture, would you be fine with that? No, you would not!

Orange socks

Nothing is more powerful than personal experience when it comes to finding your own voice. Kendra had been thinking for some time that she and Maliyah would like to share their story with the children of the school when a woman at a YouTube convention asked them if they would make a video about bullying and inclusion for an initiative called Orange Socks. They are only discovering the details of that.

"I said," Of course, "recalls Kendra, who is clearly the most gregarious of the two. During an interview, both girls get involved in the conversation and laugh a lot, and Maliyah sometimes adds details or fills in gaps, but Kendra speaks most of the time. He often speaks in sentences that begin with "we."

"It's exciting that they ask me to talk officially about it," she says.

They have a Herrin Twins Facebook page and make cheerful and animated YouTube videos that have attracted a large audience. One has been seen more than 115,000 times. Maliyah, shy in person, is animated on camera. Normally, she expects someone else to start a conversation.

But facing a large group of children or creating the video with Orange Socks is an idea that excites them. And they can team up with Stand Up for Kindness, whose message is "from spectator to superior", the anti-bullying message that is sometimes given at school assemblies. The Herrins, like those two groups, want everyone to be included despite the differences.

Orange Socks is an initiative that advocates for people with disabilities and their families, connecting them with resources and each other. It was founded by Utahn Gerald Nebeker, whose daughter Vanessa, 18, has Down syndrome. Before she was born, he started a nonprofit company, RISE Services Inc., to deinstitutionalize people with disabilities; Now it provides various support to families of people with disabilities, it even gives them a place to tell their stories.

"We talk about a diverse society and think about race, religion and ethnicity, but we rarely include disability," Nebeker told the Deseret News. "We are much richer the more diverse our society is."

He called the Orange Socks initiative in honor of an unidentified woman whose body was discarded from a highway in Texas. She wore orange socks and that was her name until they finally identified her.

"It caught my attention that it was ruled out, without a name," said Nebeker. "I thought she was emblematic of people with disabilities that we discard, minimize and not employ."

Only wear orange socks.

Adulthood is near

Adulthood is coming and the Herrin twins hope to increase independence with excitement and a touch of nervousness.

“Being able to be alone, like any teenager. … No parents! ”, Kendra exclaims, then speaks more seriously. "But it's also different because I don't feel we are as independent as other teenagers." We have equipment; it's a heavy work. "

They have always received care at the Primary Children's Hospital, but they are likely to transfer to another hospital now that they are almost adults. Primary has been the site of all those medical procedures, even the unexpected ones.

They look alike, but they have different tastes, from their color preferences: Maliyah always loved yellow, but Kendra, who used to favor purple, now likes blue more, to her taste in food. It's not just that Maliyah likes spaghetti and Kendra doesn't. When they go out with friends, they often discuss where to eat.

"I think it's just a sibling thing," says Kendra with a shrug. "We definitely do the brothers thing when we fight for nothing."

The future has always been a little out of your control and just now they start making plans. Kendra is certified as a phlebotomist and can look for a job in that field once she turns 18 in early 2020. She has been taken so much blood that she is ready for work.

Maliyah is still not sure what he wants to do. Both are, to some extent, discovering that.

Kendra drives now. She got her license this year. When she says that other drivers scare her, everyone laughs; It is a fairly universal terror. But that license has further increased their independence, which is something that their parents have always supported.

When the girls were 4 years old and faced surgery, their mother predicted that they would have a full and happy life and make their own decisions. On a shared journey full of surprises and challenges, no Herrin has doubted it.