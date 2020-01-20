CLOSE

Parents and students took the time to write down their dreams on sticky notes at the Martin Luther King Library on King Drive in Milwaukee. (Photo: Eileen Force Cahill / Milwaukee Public Library)

Good day MLK!

We hung out at the Martin Luther King branch of the Milwaukee Public Library for a few hours today and asked people to celebrate Dr. King by answering this question (they had to write their answers on sticky notes and put them on on our poster):

What is your dream for Milwaukee?

Their responses are below. But first let me share some news on a project that the think tank has undertaken with WUWM 89.7-FM, the Milwaukee NPR and the Milwaukee Public Library.

This is called Listen MKE.

Our goals are to understand:

• What is most important to the people who live in the Milwaukee neighborhoods.

• What type of information they want and need most.

• How they would like to get this information.

Beyond that, we believe our job is to foster inclusive communication and dialogue that helps strengthen the community. This is what journalism organization Journalism That Matters has called “civic communications”.

Last week, we had a listening / visioning event at the Center Street library, where we learned a lot about what people were concerned about. We are starting our work on the north side of Milwaukee, but we plan to work throughout the city in the coming months.

Participants in last week’s Listen MKE event at the Center Street Library worked on a group project to brainstorm ways to improve Milwaukee. (Photo: David D. Haynes)

Contact Listen MKE via the Ideas Lab group on Facebook or by email at: listenmke@gmail.com

And now, here are some answers to this question:

Forgive each other.

Children can play safely in their own lessons or playgrounds.

Learn to believe in yourself.

Equal educational opportunities for all students, regardless of postal code.

Equality of minority businesses.

A high quality of life whatever the postal code.

Stop gun violence.

Improve MPS.

Affordable housing!

Empower others with love and respect.

To help my mom.

Clean.

To make the world a better place.

A regional and integrated school system.

Equality for all – educational and financial.

Less – or not – segregation.

Stop racism.

Cleaner streets.

To see my biological father.

Civility.

Love!

A new mayor.

Courage, love and peace.

Kindness.

Young people and adolescents are leading the way. Listen to them!

The Listen MKE team asked people at the Martin Luther King library today: What is your dream for Milwaukee? They told us enthusiastically. (Photo: David D. Haynes)

how would you answer this question? Let us know. Email: listenmke@gmail.com or david.haynes@jrn.com. The Listen MKE project team: David D. Haynes, editor-in-chief of the Ideas Lab; Michelle Maternowski, Editor-in-Chief, WUWM 89.7-FM, Milwaukee NPR; Taren Powell, race and ethnicity reporter, WUWM; James Causey, Talis Shelbourne and Rory Linnane, Journalists from the Sentinel Journal; Paul Kiely, Director, Milwaukee Public Library; and Eileen Force Cahill, Director of Community Relations and Engagement, Milwaukee Public Library.

