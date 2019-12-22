What is your best car-place "Fish out of water"?

Loading...

I know that I am not the only one who is startled to see a car that should not be where it is. Maybe it's built for another kind of environment, like a Soviet 4×4 in Brooklyn, or maybe it's so incredibly rare that it seems impossible to be parked on the street. But they are out there, and I know you've seen them.

A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to drive an Alpha Spider built after the brand stopped working in the North American market. With the steering wheel to the right, the little red car must have been out of place in the streets of Manhattan to passersby, even if they did not know the ins and outs of the 25-year import law that kept the car across the street . the Atlantic so far.

A few days later I was visiting my family in Miami when I saw a couple of cars out of place. First it was a Ford Ranger on the plates of Puerto Rico somehow on the mainland. The second was a silver Mercedes van. It wasn't a Sprinter and it looked like a Metris, but there was something out of place. This truck was a bit too old to be a model of the US market. He was a Viano and the mystery of his appearance on the streets of Miami still escapes me. At least I got photographic evidence, right?

I know you have seen your own machines out of place wherever you are. I'm sure you have questions about them. You are Jalopnik's commentator, after all. So share your findings below with us and include an image if you also have one. Maybe someone out there can fill in some of the blanks.

