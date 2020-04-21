What is Win the Wilderness on Netflix about?

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqrIUOmnqj8 [/ embed]

The reality competition Win the Wilderness, which hits Netflix on April 22, is definitely not your typical reality show. Somewhere between a survival show and an off-the-grid home show, it’s not quite as everything as you’ve seen before. If you are thinking about streaming the first season, here is what Win the Wilderness is actually going on.

The premise of the show is fairly simple: six couples compete to take over a property in the Alaska wilderness. However, the backstory and the actual competition are a little more complicated. In the backstory for the competition, we learn about Duane and Rena Ose, a couple who claimed land and built their own home in Alaska beginning 35 years ago. They have lived there ever since, 100 miles from the nearest public road and completely “off the grid.” But as they have grown older, they are looking for a new couple to take over the property.

That’s where the competition comes from. Six British couples all throw their hat in the ring to be the next couple to take possession of the Oses. First, they are taken to an “activity center” called Lost Lake, which is intended as a controlled testing environment for them to demonstrate their wilderness skills, while the Oses sigh and judge. After that part of the competition, the Oses invite selected couples to their premises in Alaska to interview them further and chat with them about their potential business plans to earn enough money to support the property in the long term. Over the course of the remaining five episodes, the couples who remain are tasked with greater and greater wilderness challenges to determine who is best suited to take over the household.

What is interesting about the premise is that it concerns all British couples who participate in taking over an American property. While it somehow makes sense because the show is originally a British BBC production, it does mean that the winners will likely have some extra barriers to wiping out in legal terms before they can move on. Still, it’s an interesting premise and definitely different from anything else on TV at the moment!