What is Utahn's position on the removal of President Donald Trump?

SALT LAKE CITY – A slight majority of Utahns – who on the whole are paying attention to the impeachment case – do not want the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Although Utah voters reluctantly elected Trump in 2016, a new Deseret News / Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows 53% are against the president losing his job, and 40% are strongly against it. The survey, conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen, showed that 39% were in favor of the removal from office, while 8% were unsure. Trump won Utah with only 45% of the vote.

“The desire to keep him in power is a little sweeter than in the whole country, which would be consistent with the perspective and history of Utah,” said Rasmussen.

The partisan split, however, is the biggest indicator in polling Trump’s position among Utah voters. The survey shows that 76% of Utahns who have identified themselves as Republicans stick to Trump, while 83% of Democrats want it. Independent voters are divided, but lean a little against his dismissal.

The same pattern is played out at the national level.

“With regard to many national issues these days, it has become a team sport. If the Republicans say the sky is blue, the Democrats will deny it. If the Democrats say the water is wet, the Republicans will say no, it is not, “said Rasmussen.

According to the survey, women and voters under the age of 35 were more likely to withdraw Trump than men and older voters. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are more opposed to dismissal than Protestants and Catholics.

Rasmussen interviewed 1,017 registered voters in Utah from January 15 to 22. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

The House removed Trump from office in December, accusing him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to make politically motivated inquiries into former Vice President Joe Biden, leader of the next Democratic primaries, while refusing aid military of the American ally who is in a territorial war with Russia. Trump is also accused of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow senior assistants to testify in the House.

Only 26% of Utahns say Congress has handled the recall process fairly, while 60% say it is driven by partisan politics. Again, there is a big gap between party affiliation, with 75% of Republicans viewing the process as partisan, compared to 32% of Democrats.

“Even if you are not sold to President Trump, if you think it is an unfair process, he is unlikely to be fired because of it,” said Rasmussen.

A question at the heart of the fairness issue is whether the Senate should call witnesses. The two Republican senators from Utah are divided on this subject. Senator Mitt Romney said Monday he would likely vote for the hearing of former national security adviser John Bolton, while Senator Mike Lee said other witnesses would add nothing to the trial.

The poll found that three-quarters of Utahns – 27% closely and 47% fairly narrowly – follow information on impeachment.

Anyone who follows the news can’t miss stories about the impeachment, although the tragic death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday and the upcoming Super Bowl certainly drew the attention of the people of Washington. The televised hearing for the Senate trial was weak and declining, in part because the outcome would be known.

“This is clearly not a priority issue,” said Rasmussen.

The survey also found that 59% of Utahns believe the Senate should apply the same rules to Trump as they did in the case of Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, while 11% say no. The remaining 30% were not sure.