What is Thunderbolt 3? Here's everything you need to know

Peripheral cables are difficult enough to keep up with without cute terms such as "Thunderbolt" and nonsense names such as "Type C". Thunderbolt 3 – the latest version of the connection technology – can be particularly confusing, since it has gone through several stages since making the leap from Apple to laptops and PCs in general.

But it's important to know the difference between these ports, especially when you think about which computer is right for you. These days it is not surprising if you look at a new laptop and see nothing but & # 39; USB-C & # 39; and & # 39; Thunderbolt & # 39 ;.

What is it exactly? Let's take a look.

Today's Thunderbolt 3

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Thunderbolt's technology has been defended by Apple since the late 2000s, but by the time Thunderbolt 3 appeared in 2016, times had changed. USB-C was the latest version of the standard, an updated and powerful USB cable that could deliver up to 15 watts of power for devices (much more than older standards) and up to 100 watts for charging compatible laptops or similar devices. It was a big change for USB, and clearly the future of common computer connections.

In response, Thunderbolt architects made a very smart decision: instead of competing against USB-C, they participated. Thunderbolt 3 omitted the old DisplayPort connection base and switched to a USB-C connection, combining the two technologies into one particularly powerful hybrid.

With the switch to USB-C, the Thunderbolt 3 was able to make the leap from Apple devices to other PCs and laptops, a process that is ongoing but finally possible. The only drawback was the compatibility issue – the new USB connection is not compatible with Thunderbolt or Thunderbolt 2 without an expensive adapter.

Here are some things you can do today with a USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port:

send data at a speed of 40 Gbps

output video to two 4K monitors at 60 Hz

charge smartphones and most laptops with a maximum of 100 watts of power

connect to an external GPU (unless it is blocked by the manufacturer)

If you are wondering whether or not your USB-C port is Thunderbolt 3, look at the small lightning symbol nearby, which often distinguishes it from a standard USB-C port.

The history of Thunderbolt technology

Thunderbolt technology originally started in the late 2000s as an Intel project called Light Peak, which was intended to add optical data transfer to traditional data transfer used with computer peripherals (essentially a combination of wire and fiber optics). Engineers soon discovered that their prototypes with good old copper wiring achieved all the results that Intel wanted, at much lower costs.

This new product was then released as Thunderbolt in early 2010 and was initially only available on Apple devices: it was designed as a particularly powerful and flexible connection. In comparison with the (often brand-specific) cables that float around at the time, this was an impressive creation that was suitable for many purposes. It was especially promising for designers or engineers who used laptops, but still needed powerful connections to external storage, high-resolution displays, and similar accessories.

But since the first Thunderbolt release came out with some help from Apple, it was only available for Macs the first year. In addition to limited availability, this new technology required unique Thunderbolt cables, and they were often expensive – around $ 50 or so.

Technology marched on: Thunderbolt 2 was released in June 2013 and was intended to enable 4K video file transfer and playback at the same time. "That is a lot of striking video and data capacity," Intel wrote at the time. The Thunderbolt 3 standard was announced in June 2015, and we immediately declared it "a match made in heaven." Devices that followed followed in December of that year.

Thunderbolt 2 has made several important changes to the Thunderbolt technology. The passage of time had given a more accurate picture of how Thunderbolt was used – and where it should go in the future. The result was a new type of cable that combined the two 10 Gbps bidirectional channels of the first cable and created a single bidirectional channel of 20 GBps that could provide more peripherals if needed. These cables quickly showed higher speeds than any other popular peripheral cable of the day. Compatibility with the latest DisplayPort standards also came with Thunderbolt 2, because the two technologies still had to work together.

However, one of the most important changes was 4K compatibility. Although it was still far ahead of its time, the 4K resolution was approaching and users relying on Thunderbolt connections were happy to know that the highest resolutions would be supported if needed. Also important for users, Thunderbolt 2 devices worked with the original Thunderbolt compatible devices, even if you wanted to combine different generations. Again, the Thunderbolt would remain exclusive to Apple computers until the switch to USB-C with Thunderbolt 3.

With Thunderbolt, the standard was finally able – using a little extra hardware – to work with the updated USB-C port, although its capabilities surpassed USB-C. Dedicated Thunderbolt ports are now a thing of the past. This is why USB-C ports can be supplied with or without Thunderbolt 3 capabilities, and USB-C cables can be compatible or not with Thunderbolt 3.

The latest Thunderbolt developments

Updates to Thunderbolt continue, as well as the growing number of ways Thunderbolt is used on devices. Charging devices via USB-C Thunderbolt connections has become more common. Compatibility has gone further with the USB 3.1 cable standard, but USB is moving to a more complicated standard configuration with 3.2, will soon be available on the market and will include different varieties with different options.

To make it all more interesting (or confusing depending on your perspective), the USB 4 standard is on the way and finally promises speeds that can compete with Thunderbolt 3. According to official data, USB 4 offers two-way data transfer with total speeds of up to 40 Gbps and will be much more open-source, encouraging more manufacturers to use it. Although Thunderbolt is more than just fast data, this will put more pressure on the designers of the Thunderbolt standard to continue its evolution. If a standard is set to & # 39; win & # 39 ;, it is not yet clear what it will be, although ports that can handle both USB and Thunderbolt are certainly popular.

There are also security threats that must be taken into account. Security experts have recently warned about Thunderclap vulnerability on Macs and PCs: hackers were able to use the Thunderbolt port to access and steal files on a computer through Thunderbolt security measures in a few instances seconds to bypass. It is an important reminder that these fast connections entail their own risk and should never be used with unknown devices.

