What is the Soap Opera effect and how can you disable it?

You just bought a new TV, set it up and excitedly turned it on for the first time. But suddenly disappointment. The picture looks funny. Sitcoms and dramas look “too real”. Movies appear as if they were recorded on an old camcorder. What’s up with your new tv Don’t sweat it. This is not due to the 4K resolution, the high dynamic range (HDR) or the panel technology of the TV.

What you see is called video interpolation, also known as the soap opera effect, and Tom Cruise wants you to be aware of that. The good news is that it is easy to fix. This way, you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows the way they should be watched.

What is the soap opera effect?

Given how people talk about it, you might think that the soap opera effect is a kind of mistake, but it’s actually a purpose-built feature found in many modern TVs. There are many names, as we will explain in more detail later, but the technology behind them is called video interpolation, or more generally, motion smoothing. This feature has been deliberately added to most modern LCD / LED TVs and was used to solve a problem, not create one.

Unlike old tube and plasma TVs, LCD screens have problems with motion blur. Some are more sensitive than others, but when an LCD TV needs to display time-lapse – for example, in fast-moving sports or video games – the blur can be too strong and obscure picture details. To counteract this problem, TV manufacturers have started using displays with higher refresh rates. The native 60 Hz refresh rate of older televisions was changed to more modern 120 Hz panels.

Since most video sources – including broadcast and streaming – are not delivered at this frame rate, the motion smoothing “faked” a higher frame rate by inserting images between the actual 30 or 60 frames per second. This comes from your cable box, game console or antenna , These new pictures are created when your TV analyzes the picture and digitally guesses which new pictures could be inserted. This frame guessing game is even used on some OLED TVs.

Motion smoothing works fine on sports programs and video games due to the way content is recorded and / or produced, but we’re actually used to seeing lower frame rates in many TV shows and movies, most of which with 24 frames per frame be included second. For this reason, people watched the Hobbit at 48 frames per second, unlike the 24 frames per second that we have seen on film spools for decades that were later imitated by digital cameras and projectors. Many people who saw the film thought it was unnatural and often commented on it as too real.

Sounds familiar? In addition, the display of 24 fps content with frame interpolation for 120 Hz leads to disturbances in the cadence, as frames are added to the display that have never been seen before. It is literally wrong and eliminates the jerking between the frames that we actually expect. That’s why it can be so annoying. That said, smoothing motion isn’t always a bad thing.

The benefits of smoothing motion

As mentioned above, motion smoothing is great for sports and video games as it leads to smoother actions. Even if you are bothered by the soap opera effect (some people are more sensitive than others), it may be better for sports.

Motion smoothing doesn’t bother everyone, and some even like it when they watch TV shows, depending on how they’re filmed. There are even some, though rare, people who prefer to watch movies with motion smoothing enabled. Then there are people who, for one reason or another, just don’t notice. If you’re reading this article and wondering why you’ve never seen this so-called soap opera effect, you may be one of them, and that’s fine.

If you don’t notice or prefer motion smoothing, it won’t hurt to leave it on. Smoothing motion does not harm your eyes or anything like that (no matter how much those who are affected may think they are not). On the other hand, if you can’t stand it, you can turn it off as follows.

Eliminate the soap opera effect

In practically all cases, you only have to make one setting on your television, and the soap opera effect has long disappeared. The hardest thing is to find out exactly what this setting is called and then make sure that it is disabled for all sources.

The name game

Every TV manufacturer seems to use its own term for motion smoothing. LG calls it TruMotion, Samsung calls it Auto Motion Plus, Sony calls it MotionFlow. Except for a few marginal cases, your TV’s setting probably contains the word “motion” somewhere in the name. A notable exception is Hisense, whose movement smoothes UltraSMR.

It is this Wild West naming problem that confuses most people about the Soap Opera effect and how to disable it. It’s such a common problem that the UHD Alliance has suggested that all TV manufacturers add a button labeled “Filmmaker Mode” to their remote controls. If you press this button, all forms of motion smoothing will be deactivated immediately, regardless of what the TV manufacturer calls it or how strong it hides the setting.

Companies like Vizio, LG, Samsung and Panasonic have committed to adding Filmmaker mode to their TVs. However, until Filmmaker mode is available in all areas, you’ll learn how to find and turn off motion smoothing on your TV:

It’s almost certainly under the image settings, but exactly where it is will change from manufacturer to manufacturer. You may even have a button on your remote that corresponds to Filmmaker mode. However, given the general trend toward simplifying TV remote controls, this is unlikely to be the case if you have a newer TV.

To find the motion smoothing, you have to call up the “Image settings” submenu in the “Settings” menu. In many cases, motion smoothing after passing traditional settings such as brightness, contrast, and sharpness is listed below. In some cases, you may need to go to a separate section, sometimes called Advanced Image Settings or the like.

Some TVs only use motion smoothing in certain picture modes. It is therefore possible that your TV set uses it in the “Sport” or “Lively” picture setting, but switches it off automatically in the cinema setting to avoid the soap opera effect. This can make the job easier. However, if you want to adjust your own TV settings to get the best possible picture for your environment, you need to determine and disable the setting.

If you use the built-in apps in a smart TV, your customized picture setting may not apply to streaming content in apps like Netflix or Hulu. In this case, you may have to deactivate the setting again while you are in the app. In some cases, you may find a global option for all adjustments to the settings that we recommend since all of the settings you make should apply to all sources.

Clean the blur, lose the soap

So you’ve eliminated the dreaded Soap Opera effect, but now things look a little more blurry than they used to be. For some TVs, this is just a compromise that you have to deal with. However, others, especially the higher ones, offer blur reduction technologies that do not rely on motion smoothing, or offer a range of smoothing that can be adjusted so they don’t interfere.

In short: the more settings your TV offers, the more likely you are to reduce blurring and jerking (a stutter that is most noticeable when panning the camera) without having any unpleasant side effects.

