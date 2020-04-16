What is the Ryan Murphy Netflix Show in Hollywood about?

Ryan Murphy is back with his new Netflix series to the Ben Platt music series, The politics, but this time he’s gone full Hollywood.

Bringing viewers back to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, Hollywood follows an eclectic group of characters trying to spend their time in appearance while fighting against a rigged system and bias about race, gender, and sexuality that are still running high to this day. But, in a unique spin that brings the limited series from heartbreaking to hopeful, the show takes a revisionist spin on history and asks, how would business people look if these obstacles were dismantled? In a press release, executive producer, writer, and director Janet Mock shared the vision for the series, explaining that she, along with creators Murphy and Ian Brennan, turned to history to “spin an aspirational story of what-ifs. “

“What if a band of outsiders got a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with greenlight power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of color? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are being made, engaging themselves fully and unapologetically to be victorious and spooky, cementing their place in history, “she wrote.”Hollywood is a love letter to our small industrial city where dreamers live, stars are born and magic exaggerates reality. “

The series is fast-paced with history with a cast of Murphy-verse regulars and newcomers playing a mix of fictional characters and real Hollywood characters. The politicsDavid Corenswet stars as Jack Castello alongside Murphy veteran Darren Criss as Raymond Ansley, Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, Laura Harrier as Camille Washington, Samara Weaving as Claire Wood, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg , Jim Parsons as Henry Wilson, Jake Picking as Rock Hudson, Queen Latifah as Hattie McDaniel, and Michelle Krusiec as Anna May Wong.

With such a stacked cast of uber-talented actors, an ambitious premise, and Murphy’s success machine and company behind the production, there’s no doubt that Hollywood will become an unforgettable watch. Check out some fantastic stills from the series ahead and keep an eye on the real deal when Hollywood hits Netflix on May 1st.