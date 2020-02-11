What is the promotion of the Lethwei World Cup?

In 2015, a man named Zay Thiha noticed the success of ONE Championship.

Shortly afterwards, the deputy chairman of the Zayabar Company started building the Lethwei World Cup from scratch. The PhD debuted in Myanmar two years later.

10 more cards have been held since this opening event in the Mingalardon event zone in Yangon. On the way there, four winners in four different weight classes were crowned, another won the national title in Myanmar.

The Lethwei World Cup: what it is

But what exactly is the Lethwei World Cup? And what exactly is Lethwei?

Lethwei is the millennial Burmese full contact martial art. On this basis, Thia, Gerald Ng, Sein Phyo Hlaing and others put together an event that combines entertainment with martial arts.

WLC has cards in various cities in Myanmar, including Hpa-an, Yangon, Naypitaw and Mandalay.

The big start for WLC

Lethwei legends Tun Tun Min and Too Too were the first athletes to be contracted by WLC and WLC 1: The Great Beginning broke the glass ceiling at the first event.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest MMA Frenzy MMA news and analysis. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Min defeated Nicholas Carter in the main round that evening in the first round and ended a perfect debut event for Lethwei fighters from Myanmar. Too Too also competed and made a decision about Eddie Farrell.

From there, the WLC organized two further events in the spectacular Thuwunna Stadium. The venue is up to date and can accommodate 32,000 people. Numerous international football and athletics events took place here.

In 2018, the WLC again organized three events, three more took place last year. The first of 2020 recently took place from Thein Pyu in Yangon in late January.

Extend the WLC To UFC Fight Pass

Last year was a big year for the expansion of the WLC when superstar Dave Leduc’s commitment was announced in March. Leduc was the reigning champion in four promotions and made his debut with a knockout of former UFC fighter Seth Baczynski. He claimed the cruiserweight title that night at WLC 9: King of Nine Limbs.

The year was also a step that gave more fans of martial arts access to WLC events when the promotion signed a contract with the UFC to broadcast live on the UFC Fight Pass. That happened last February at WLC 7: Mighty Warriors.

Antonio Faria was linked to the welterweight world champion with a round of 16 from Saw Htoo Aung, Leduc, middleweight Naimjon Tuhtaboyev and light middleweight Sasha Moisa as a master in doctorate.

Aung won the national title in Myanmar in 2018 and became the first champion in WLC history at WLC 6: Heartless Tigers.

Too Too and Artur Saladiak also held titles.

The main rules of WLC

The rules of the fights are slightly different from those of other MMA matches. Each fight can be three, four or five rounds with three minutes per round. There is a two-minute break between each lap.

The rating is based on the number of strokes per round. A fight ends when a fighter scores three or four KOs in a round throughout the fight.

WLC currently has nine male and six female weight classes, ranging from light fly weight to cruiser weight.